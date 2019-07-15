How to trace a person in South Africa free of charge: helpful guide

Tracing and tracking people has become easier and more common as technology advances. Decades ago, it was significantly difficult to find someone since the internet was relatively unadvanced. Today, the situation is quite different, with numerous tools and platforms providing tracing and tracking services. Figuring out how to trace a person in South Africa for free is essential in case the need ever arises.

While tracing and tracking have become easier, there are still numerous legal grey areas regarding these practices. There has also been an increase in fraudulent apps that claim to help trace or track a person but never do.

How to trace a person in South Africa for free

How can I trace a person? Here are the various options one can use to trace a person for free in South Africa. It is worth noting that tracing a person requires you to have some information about them. This typically includes their name, photo, phone number, or email address.

How to trace a person via their name

Here are the various ways you can trace a person using their name.

Reverse search via social media

Modern-day social media platforms have a lot of information regarding people, their friends, schools, and locations. Doing a reverse name search means looking for a person based on some information such as their name or phone number.

To do a reverse name search on social media, log in to your account (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any other) and navigate to the search bar. Type in the person’s name and press enter. If you are lucky enough to trace the person, you can click on their profile and see whether you can find additional info about them.

Google reverse name lookup

This works the same way as a social media reverse search, but the Google alternative has additional features. For example, you can use various search operators to refine your query. These operators are tools that instruct the search engine on what to include or exclude in your search.

For example, the “” operators tell the search engine to only show results that have the entire phrase you searched. This means that if you search for “John Mills Doe”, on Google, you will only be presented with results that contain the three names exactly as you typed them.

SA directories reverse search

The South African government has numerous directories, some of which are accessible as public records. If you can get access to one of these directories, you can trace a person by reverse-checking them in the directory.

A prime example is White Pages South Africa, an extensive directory with numerous contacts, social media integration, and a reverse lookup feature.

How to track a person via their cell phone number

How can I track a number? Besides a person’s name, a phone number is another common piece of information used to trace or track a person. Here is how to trace a number in South Africa.

Through the South African police department

If you have legal cause to track a number, you can get assistance from the country’s police department. Possible causes include harassment, threats, and intimidation. You will only need to file your case with the police, who will then take the necessary measures to track the owner of the number in question.

If you are wondering how to trace a person in South Africa with an ID number for free, this is also your only legal option. Since the police have access to numerous databases, they can easily track a person by accessing more info from their ID.

Apps such as WhatsApp

If a person has shared their location tracking with you, you can easily tell where they are via WhatsApp. The app has a handy ‘live location sharing’ feature that allows another person to see the location and movements of another.

Third-party phone tracking apps

If you Google ‘how to track a phone number,’ you will most probably come across results recommending various tracking apps. While one can track a person through various smartphone apps, the legality of this practice remains a grey area. It is only advisable to use these third-party apps if you have a tracking warrant from the relevant agencies or departments.

Reverse lookup apps

Can I find out who a phone number belongs to in South Africa? Yes, you can. One of the most popular phone number reverse lookup apps is TrueCaller. The app has millions of users who regularly update information about spam callers, regular contacts, and additional information about people on the database. If you are lucky, you will even find a photo of the person whose number you are looking up.

Most of these apps are available on iOS and Android, making them easily accessible to pretty much anyone with a smartphone. Some are also available as web applications accessible via any browser.

Reverse lookup on search engines

This works the same way as the name reverse lookup. The only difference is that instead of doing the reverse search using a name, you will use a person’s phone number. On Facebook, for example, you can easily find a person through their cellphone number if they have it set as viewable to the public.

You can also do a number lookup on Google, though this will only work for numbers that frequently appear in the public domain.

Tracing a person through a photo

The last piece of information with which you can trace a person is their photo. If you have this, head over to the Google Reverse Image search engine and click on the camera icon. You will be asked to upload the person’s photo, after which Google will attempt to look for the source of the original image. This way, you might be lucky to be redirected to a page containing the person’s information.

Figuring out how to trace a person in South Africa for free is important in case one finds themselves in a position that requires one to do so. Luckily, there are various legal options one can use to do this using different types of information.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

