BB Titans winner Khosi Twala's age, boyfriend, career, profiles, net worth

Nothing brings more fulfilment than setting your course and achieving your goals; the BB Titans winner, Khosi Twala, is well aware of this. Not only did she make a strong impression in the Big Brother house, but she also captured the hearts of many. As a result, people have become increasingly curious about her true identity.

BBTitans sensation Khosi Twala is more than just an ordinary journalist, fitness guru, and Instagram model from South Africa. She is a true powerhouse! Rising victorious on the epic BB Titans show has propelled her into the global spotlight. With fans worldwide joining forces as #TeamKhosi, her popularity has soared.

Khosi Twala's profile summary and bio

Full name Makhosazane Twala Nickname Khosi Twala, Yo-highness K Gender Female Date of birth 10 August 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Africa Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Phumzile Father Mzwakhe Relationship status Single School Lincoln Heights Secondary School College/University The University of the Free State, Oakfields College, University of Johannesburg Profession Journalist, fitness expert, Instagram model Net worth $70,000- $100,000 Social media Instagram

Who is Khosi from Big Brother Titans?

Khosi Twala, also known by her real name Makhosazane Twala, is a well-known South African journalist, broadcaster, beauty influencer, fitness enthusiast, and reality TV star. She is the CEO of Active Lifestyle Brands and Cross Over Advertising and the Founder of Good Deeds Foundation.

How old is Khosi Twala?

Khosi Twala's age is 26 as of 2023. She was born on 10 August 1997 in Newcastle, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. She is a member of the Zulu tribe and currently resides in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Education

Regarding her educational background, Twala attended Lincoln Heights Secondary School from 2011 to 2015. She commenced her higher education journey at the University of the Free State in 2016 and subsequently enrolled at Oakfields College.

In 2021, the model completed her postgraduate studies at the University of Johannesburg.

Khosi Twala's family

Twala has not disclosed extensive details about her family, and information about them is limited. But her father is Mzwakhe, and her mother is Phumzile. They expressed happiness and relief when Khosi emerged as the BB Titans show's winner. While the BB Titan winner is not an only child and does have siblings, there is currently no available information about them.

What does Khosi Twala do for a living?

She pursued a career in journalism and worked as a journalist in Johannesburg while studying for a master's degree. The internet sensation is a prominent beauty influencer and has modelled for various brands.

The BB Titans winner has competed in beauty and fitness contests, including Miss Free State SA, Biogen Face of Fitness, and Miss Regal International South Africa.

Khosi Twala's boyfriend

The model is reportedly single and has not mentioned being in a romantic relationship. While on the BB Titans show, she was romantically involved with Yemi Cregx and Miracle OP but turned down their expressions of love.

She entered a relationship with Thabang on the show, exploring their shared connection. So, who is Khosi Twala’s real boyfriend? Who the Big Brother Titans' winner will ultimately desire to be with is still being determined.

How much is Khosi from Big Brother Titans worth?

Khosi Twala's net worth falls between $70,000 and $100,000. She emerged as the victorious contestant in the BB Titans competition, earning $100,000 (R1.8 million).

Her modelling career and work as an influencer have also impacted her worth. Details about Khosi Twala's house are unavailable in the media space.

From her early dreams to conquering one of Africa's most electrifying reality TV shows, Khosi Twala has set the stage for remarkable achievements. With her combination of beauty and brains, this rising star is just getting started on her path to success.

