How do Nancy Shevell and Paul McCartney keep their relationship alive?

Paul McCartney, the legendary musician, embarked on a winding journey in pursuit of love until destiny brought Nancy Shevell into his life. Together, they have unlocked the secret to keeping their love alive and burning bright.

Fans of Paul McCartney's music have often wondered about the identity of Nancy Shevell. Despite not being a musician, this extraordinary woman captivated The Beatles star with her inner beauty and unwavering spirit. Here is a sneak peek into their unique connection.

Nancy Shevell's profile summary and bio

Full name Nancy Shevell Gender Female Date of birth 20 November 1959 Age 63 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Arlene Shevell Father Myron P. Shevell Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Sir Paul McCartney Children 1 School J. P. Stevens High School University Arizona State University Profession Businesswoman Net worth $200 million

How old is Nancy Shevell?

Nancy Shevell's age is 63. She was born in New York, United States, on 20 November 1959. She is of Jewish ethnicity and holds American nationality.

She completed her education at J. P. Stevens High School and attended Arizona State University, where she earned a degree in transportation.

Nancy Shevell's career

Nancy served as a board member of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority. She also held a vice president's role in a family-owned transportation conglomerate that includes New England Motor Freight.

Nancy Shevell's height

According to reports, Nancy Shevell is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. She is known for her remarkable physique, weighing approximately 60 kilograms.

How did Paul McCartney meet Nancy?

Paul McCartney met Nancy Shevell in the Hamptons in November 2007 through Nancy's second cousin, Barbara Walters, and they began dating. They announced their engagement on 6 May 2011 and married on 9 October 2011 at Marylebone Town Hall in London.

As a symbol of their engagement, McCartney gave Shevell a 1925 Cartier solitaire diamond ring. Nancy Shevell's engagement ring was reportedly worth $650,000. The wedding was a modest event attended by close family and friends.

Before Nancy Shevell met Paul McCartney, she was married to Bruce Blakeman, whom she had known since university. However, they later divorced in 2008.

Does Paul McCartney love Nancy Shevell?

Yes, Paul McCartney undoubtedly loves Nancy Shevell. He uniquely expressed his affection for her by writing the song, My Valentine, about her.

Nancy Shevell's 2022 Valentine's Day was another meaningful occasion when Paul shared a heartfelt tribute to her, accompanied by a photo and a loving caption that reads, "Swing and sway on Valentine's Day."

On 30 January 2023, Paul McCartney said he likes to "overdo" Valentine's Day for Nancy Shevell, further affirming his deep affection towards her. In his words, he said:

I completely overdo Valentine's Day. I mean, there's not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day - it's completely silly. If there's an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights - totally overdo it.

Is Paul McCartney separated from his wife?

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy are still together. However, Nancy Shevell is his third wife.

Who was Paul McCartney's first love?

Paul McCartney's first marriage was to Linda Eastman; they married on 12 March 1969 before she passed away due to breast cancer on 17 April 1998.

Following that, McCartney married former model Heather Mills on 11 June 2002, but their relationship ended in a contentious divorce. They finalised the divorce on 17 March 2008, with McCartney agreeing to a settlement of $50 million.

Is Paul McCartney still with Nancy Shevell?

Paul McCartney is still in a relationship with his wife, Nancy Shevell. As of 2023, they have been committed to each other for approximately 12 years.

Nancy Shevell's children

Nancy Shevell has a son, but not with Paul McCartney. Nancy Shevell's son's name is Arlen Blakeman, and he is an attorney. McCartney shares him with her former husband, lawyer Bruce Blakeman.

Nancy Shevell's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nancy Shevell's alleged net worth is approximately $200 million. Her husband, Paul McCartney, possesses a net worth of $1.2 billion, making him one of the world's wealthiest musicians and celebrities.

Where did Nancy Shevell get her money?

Her family’s successful trucking business partly impacts her financial success. But, beyond that, she and her husband have dabbled into real estate. They purchased a duplex penthouse on 1045 Fifth Avenue in New York for $15.5 million in 2015.

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell's love transcends boundaries, defying the 18-year age gap that separates them. Their love story is a testament to the power of genuine affection, radiating warmth and tenderness in every moment they share.

