Biography and life story of Emma Nesper, Anders Holm's wife

Anders Christian Holm is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer who knows how to bring the laughs. You may recognise him from Comedy Central's hit show Workaholics or the short-lived NBC series Champions. But do you know he is also a happily married man? He found love in Emma Nesper, and their journey has been worth the while.

Anders Holm and Emma Nesper at the premiere of the Netflix movie Game Over, Man! at the Regency Village Westwood in Los Angeles. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

Emma Nesper is more than just a celebrity wife. She is known as the better half of Anders Holm, but there is more to her than meets the eye. Emma is forging her path and making a significant impact in her field, which is distinct from the entertainment world.

Emma Nesper's profile summary and bio

Full name Emma Nesper Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Evanston, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 35-23-34 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown eyes Marital status Married Partner Anders Holm Children 3 School Evanston Township High School University University of California, University of Wisconsin-Madison Profession Human rights, global justice philanthropy leader

Who is Anders Holm's wife?

Anders Christian Holm's wife is Emma Nesper. She was born on 17 January 1982 in Evanston, Illinois, United States. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

As of 2023, Emma Nesper's age is 41 years old. She is American and belongs to the Caucasian ethnic group with Jewish ancestry. Details about Emma Nesper's family and siblings are not publicly known, as she maintains a private life.

Education

Emma Nesper received her primary education at Evanston Township High School in Illinois. She pursued higher education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a Journalism and Mass Communications degree.

Anders Holm and his wife attended The Intern New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Emma attended the University of California, Los Angeles, from 2006 to 2008, earning a Master of Arts in African Studies focusing on History.

Emma Nesper's career

Emma Nesper started her career as an English instructor with the University Gaston Berger de Saint-Louis, Senegal, for a few months in 2005. She later joined ID Media as an Assistant Account Executive, where she worked for almost two years.

At the University of California's Globalization Research Center-Africa, Nesper worked as a Graduate Student Researcher. The comedian's wife has 15 years of experience in human rights and global justice philanthropy, collaborating with international non-profit organisations. Her charitable efforts span Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

She worked with the American Jewish World Service as a Senior Director, Development and Partnerships for almost four years.

What is Emma Nesper's height?

Nesper's height is 5 feet 6 inches. She also weighs 54 kilograms with her dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Emma Nesper's wedding

Emma Nesper and Anders Holms met as teenagers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They started their relationship as friends, which later became a romantic affair. The lovebirds eventually officially began dating in 2009 and got privately engaged in the presence of their parents.

Actor Anders Holm and Emma Nesper Holm attended the New York premiere of How To Be Single at the NYU Skirball Center. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

They married on 3 September 2011 in a private ceremony at Bluestem Farm, Illinois, attended by family and close friends. They have three children together, with their first child born on 19 December 2013.

Emma Nesper's net worth

The American actor and comedian's wife's net worth is unknown, but her successful career suggests exceeding $500,000. But how much is Anders Holmes worth? Her husband has an estimated net worth of $7 million. He primarily earned this through his work in films, TV shows, brand endorsements, sponsorships, and commercials.

Emma Nesper has succeeded in her career and supported her husband, Anders Holms. Together, they have built a loving family and continue accomplishing remarkable feats as a united team. Their future holds great potential for even more outstanding achievements.

READ ALSO: Who is Anna Strout? Everything about Jesse Eisenberg's wife

Briefly.co.za shared exciting details about Jesse Eisenberg's wife, Anna Strout. She is a social activist, writer, and producer who has shown much resilience in making her brand despite not being boisterous.

Her father was Bob Arnov, a talented writer who wrote books about education and a revolution in Nicaragua. Her mother was Toby Strout, the executive director of Bloomington's Middle Way House.

Source: Briefly News