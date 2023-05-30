What happened to Chelsie Kyriss and Antonio Brown's relationship?

Chelsie Kyriss is a former American teacher and customer service representative. She is best known for her relationship with controversial NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Are the two still together?

Chelsie Kyriss is known for her relationship with NFL athlete Antonio Brown. Photo: Romain Maurice

Source: Getty Images

Antonio Brown has dominated tabloid headlines for over a decade for his on-field and off-field controversies. He was at Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018. He joined the Oakland Raiders in 2019 but left without playing after a disagreement with the franchise. The wide receiver was with the New England Patriots from 2019 to 2020, then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until their 2021 season.

Chelsie Kyriss's profiles summary and bio

Full name Chelsie Kyriss Date of birth 1st September 1989 Age 33 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Springboro, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-partner Wide receiver Antonio Brown (on and off since 2012) Children Five, including Apollo, Ali, and Autonomy Parents Lynn and Todd Kyriss Siblings Brother Christopher Alma mater Georgia State University Perimeter College, Sinclair Community College Profession Former teacher, customer service representative, realtor Known for Her relationship with NFL athlete Antonio Brown Social media Instagram

Who is Chelsie Kyriss?

Chelsie is a former assistant teacher at Adventures Through Learning daycare and worked as a customer service representative for Wilton Brands Inc. She also worked as an assistant store manager at Baker's Footwear. From her Instagram bio, she describes herself as an entrepreneur, realtor, and designer.

Kyriss is an alumnus of Springboro High School and the Sinclair Community College. She also attended Georgia State University Perimeter College.

Kyriss previously worked as a customer care representative. Photo: @chelsie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chelsie Kyriss's age

Kyriss was born on 1st September 1989 in Springboro, Ohio, United States. She is 33 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Her parents are Lynn and Todd Kyriss, and she has a brother called Christopher.

Chelsie Kyriss's husband

Chelsie is not married as of 2023 but has two baby daddies. Details about her first relationship are unknown. She is best known for her rocky on-again-off-again relationship with Antonio Brown.

How did Antonio Brown meet Chelsie Kyriss?

Chelsie Kyriss met NFL athlete Antonio Brown in 2011 through a mutual friend. The two started dating in 2012.

Is Chelsie Kyriss with Antonio Brown?

Kyriss and the former NFL wide receiver are not together as of June 2023. They dated from 2012 before breaking up in 2017 after Chelsie accused the wide receiver of infidelity. The couple reconciled in 2018 but separated again in mid-2019. Antonio Brown proposed to her in May 2020, although their engagement did not last.

Antonio Brown and Chelsie have been in a rocky on-again-off-again relationship since 2012. Photo: @chelsie on Instagram, Elsa on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened to Antonio Brown and Chelsie Kyriss?

Their relationship has experienced a lot of ups and downs. Before their engagement in May 2020, the couple had several public feuds. In January 2020, TMZ reported that authorities were called to Brown's residence in Florida following a dispute with Kyriss. The NFL player claimed he had evicted his baby mama, and she had tried to steal his Bentley.

In December 2019, Antonio sued Kyriss claiming she had refused to vacate his residence after serving her with an eviction notice. The two were involved in another domestic altercation in November 2022, but no one was charged.

In January 2023, Antonio uploaded an explicit Chelsie Kyriss Snapchat photo leading to his account being suspended. Talking to TMZ, Chelsea said she was aware of Brown's actions and had unsuccessfully asked him to keep personal aspects of their former relationship out of the spotlight.

I have reported his page and all pictures. Unfortunately, Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model.

Chelsie Kyriss's children

Chelsie Kyriss has five children. Photo: @chelsie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She shares three boys with Antonio Brown. Their first son Autonomy was born in 2014, while their second born, Ali, arrived in 2015. The couple welcomed their third child, Apollo, in August 2017. Kyriss has two other children, Brooklyn Green and Kellen Green, from a previous relationship before she met Brown.

Chelsie Kyriss and Antonio Brown have been in a long paternity dispute since 2017. In 2018, Brown accused his baby mama of being a neglectful mom and requested full custody of their kids. Chelsie also sought sole custody of the kids in January, citing that the former NFL athlete was incapable of making decisions in the best interest of minor children.

Chelsie Kyriss's net worth

Kyriss has an estimated net worth of $200,000. Her baby daddy Antonio Brown has an estimated fortune of $20 million in 2023.

Chelsie Kyriss's turbulent relationship with Antonio Brown has led to increased scrutiny of her personal life. Hopefully, the two will find a stable common ground for the sake of their children.

