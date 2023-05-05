Who is the highest-paid coach in the PSL? Meet Kaitano Tembo

Kaitano Tembo is a former international football defender from Zimbabwe. He started playing in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 1999 and quickly climbed the ranks after retiring to become the head coach. He even became one of the highest-paid coaches in the PSL. How much does he make?

Kaitano Tembo was SuperSport FC's head coach from 2018 to 2022. Photo: @farpostza, @mikemadoda on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaitano was one of the best defenders in Zimbabwe and South Africa at the peak of his career. He spent most of his time with the SuperSport United team. His incredible work ethic enabled him to transition smoothly from the field into football managerial positions.

Kaitano Tembo's profiles summary and bio

Full name Kaitano Tembo Date of birth 22 July 1970 Age 52 years in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Kadoma, Zimbabwe Nationality Zimbabwean Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Gender Male Orientation Straight Marital status Previously married Wife Monica (passed away in late 1999) Children One daughter Profession Football club manager, former footballer Position played Defender Professional playing career 1992 to 2006 Managerial career 2018 to date

How old is Kaitano Tembo?

The PSL coach was born on 22nd July 1970 in Kadoma, Zimbabwe. Kaitano Tembo's age is 52 years in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Kaitano Tembo's wife

The former international defender lost his wife, Monica, in November 2000. Tembo and his family were involved in a tragic road accident while travelling back to Pretoria, South Africa, after attending his mother's funeral in Kadoma, Zimbabwe.

His daughter and younger brother were also in the car but suffered from minor injuries, while Tembo broke his arm. The retired footballer has not been linked to another woman since the tragic loss.

Which teams did Kaitano Tembo play for?

Tembo began his career with Super Beef's Division Two team before joining Dynamos (The Glamour Boys) in 1992. He played for the Zimbabwe club until 1997, winning four Premier League titles. Kaitano crossed the border to join the now-defunct South Africa's Seven Stars in 1998.

He joined SuperSport United of the SA Premiere Soccer League in 1999 and played for them until his retirement in July 2006. Kaitano played international football for the Zimbabwe team, The Warriors, from 1997 to 2006. The national team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2004.

Tembo was at SuperSport for over 20 years. Photo: @supersportfc, @makonco on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaitano Tembo's coached teams

After retiring from football, Kaitano remained at SuperSport United, serving the team in various roles. In 2007, he got a Coaching Licence in the Netherlands (KNVB) and later earned Level One and Two Coaching Courses with SAFA.

He served as SuperSport's youth coach for several years, winning the Under-17 Engen Cup in 2007 and then the Lagos International Cup in 2010. Tembo later became an assistant coach to several head coaches, including Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, and Eric Tinkler.

SuperSport promoted Tembo to the head coach position in 2018 and led the team to two MTN8 cup finals, winning the trophy against Highlands Park in 2019. He left the Pretoria-based club in April 2022 after spending 23 years with them, first as a player from 1999 to 2006 and then as a coach.

Kaitano was appointed Sekhukhune United's head coach in early June 2022 but was released a few months later, in November 2022, when the team failed to climb the table after a string of poor results. He is yet to be linked to another club.

Kaitano Tembo became a head coach in 2018. Photo: @zim_football, @soccerzela on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kaitano Tembo's net worth

His exact net worth is unknown, but various online sources estimate it to be between R10 million and R15 million. During his time as SuperSport United's head coach, Kaitano Tembo's salary was estimated to be R500,000, which made him one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier Soccer League.

Who is the highest-paid coach in the PSL in 2023?

Arthur Zwane is the highest-paid coach in the 2023 DStv Premiership. The Kaizer Chief's head coach reportedly earns R800,000 per month. Arthur joined the Chiefs in 2000 as a midfielder and continued working with the team after his retirement in 2010. He became an assistant coach in 2021 and was promoted to head coach in May 2022 following Stuart Baxter's exit.

Arthur Zwane was promoted to Kaizer Chief's head coach in July 2022. Photo: @ShakesRampedi, @vhalaudzi on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the coach of SuperSport United?

SuperSport United appointed Gavin Hunt as head coach in July 2022 after Kaitano Tembo's departure. Gavin was the club's head coach from 2007 to 2013, winning three PSL championships.

Who is the current coach of Sekhukhune?

Sekhukhune United FC appointed Brandon Truter as head coach in November 2022 following Kaitano Tembo's exit. Brandon previously managed Swallows FC and AmaZulu FC.

Kaitano Tembo rose from a personal tragedy to become one of the highest-paid coaches in the PSL. It is unclear if he will make a comeback in the upcoming 2023/2024 season. He has not been linked to any club since leaving Sekhukhule in November 2022.

READ ALSO: Richest NFL player: Top 60 highest-paid players and their net worth

Briefly.co.za highlighted the highest-earning NFL athletes. NFL players are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with some of the most valuable players taking home average salaries of over $40 million.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles signed one of the biggest contracts in NFL history in 2023. Check the article for more on his net worth and average salary.

Source: Briefly News