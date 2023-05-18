Taylor Elyse Tomlinson is an American stand-up comedian whose career dates back to college. She has entertained the U.S. audience with her comedic skills for over five years and released two stand-up specials on Netflix titled Quarter-Life Crisis and Look At You. Her personal life has caught fans' interest such that they ask, who is Taylor Tomlinson's boyfriend?

Taylor is not in a relationship as of 2023. She broke up with her then-fiancé, Sam Morril, during the previous year. Taylor and her ex-fiancé used to host a podcast show where they shared with their followers how they kept to their creative side regardless of being in one space due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Taylor Tomlinson's profile and bio summary

Full name Taylor Elyse Tomlinson Gender Female Date of birth 4 November 1993 Age 29 years old as of May 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Current residence Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 57 kg Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde Marital status Unmarried Education California Polytechnic State University Occupation Comedian Net worth Approximately $2 million Social media Instagram

How old is Taylor Tomlinson?

Taylor Tomlinson (aged 29 as of May 2023) was born on the 4th of November 1993. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where did Taylor Tomlinson attend college?

After graduating from Temecula Valley High School, Taylor furthered her studies at California Polytechnic State University but shortly transferred to a community college in San Diego to be closer to comedy clubs that gave her a career head start.

Who was Taylor Tomlinson engaged to?

She was engaged to Sam Morril, an American solo comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Taylor and Sam met in 2019 and became friends before dating. Legit reports that the two grew fond of each other during their friendship, which later turned into a romantic relationship.

How old is Sam Morril?

The famous comedian Sam Morril is 36 years old as of May 2023. He was born on the 29th of August 1986 and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Are Taylor Tomlinson and Sam still together?

Taylor and Sam are no longer together. They respectively confirmed their breakup on the U Up and Your Mom's House podcasts. Although the separation was a mutual agreement, both were heartbroken and explained that they were not yet ready to move on.

Sam Morril and Taylor Tomlinson's podcast show

The former couple had a podcast show called This Is Important To Me, where they reviewed each other's movie picks. The show's creation came when Covid-19 was at its peak, and this was their way of remaining creative despite being locked down from their everyday lives as artists.

Taylor Tomlinson's ex-fiancé

Since breaking up with Taylor, Sam has remained single. While his ex-fiancée opens up more about calling off their engagement, Sam prefers not to go into detail when asked about the engagement in interviews.

Taylor Tomlinson's engagement ring skit

Following breaking off their engagement, Taylor did a skit about her engagement ring. On her stand-up comedy show Quarter-Life Crisis, she explained how she never got used to wearing her ring and as it used to get caught on her clothing. As per sources, she said,

"It also didn't look right on me. It looked stupid. It was… so dumb. I looked like a rescue dog in a Gucci sweater."

Taylor Tomlinson's boyfriend was Sam Morril, whom she was engaged to. Even though they continued dating after calling off their engagement, their relationship still did not work out.

