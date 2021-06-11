Sam Morril's age, girlfriend, tour, comedy, website, Netflix, profiles

Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comedians in New York. He is also one of the best joke writers in the entertainment scene. He has made several live appearances on This Week at the Comedy Cellar and was crowned one of 2011's Comedy Central's comic to watch. Sam has risen the ranks to become among the most promising comedians. His most significant achievement is his cameo on Joker, the award-winning movie. His biography breaks his success into bits.

Sam Morril is a cocktail of jokes, good vibes and humour. He rose to fame for his dark touches of humour on comedy shows. He has a distinctive delivery style and stands out from most comedians through his unique placement of punchlines. It has taken him years to earn recognition, and his biography sheds light on his journey to success.

Sam Morril's profile summary

Full name: Sam Morril

Sam Morril Sex: Male

Male Date of birth: 29th August 1986

29th August 1986 Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Chelsea

Chelsea Nationality: American

American Occupation: Professional comedian, producer, writer and actor

Professional comedian, producer, writer and actor Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Girlfriend: Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson Sam Morril's height: 1.77m

1.77m Weight: 60 kg

60 kg Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Instagram: @sammorril

@sammorril Sam Morril Twitter: @sammorril

@sammorril Website: sammorril.com

Sam Morril's biography

Sam was born in Chelsea, although he grew up in New York City. He went to Browning School in the Upper Eastside of Manhattan. His parents separated when Sam was young; hence, he grew up under a supportive stepfather and mother. He is related to Ansel Elgort, who is the son of his biological uncle.

He acquired the name Morril from his stepfather, a renowned publishing industry attorney. However, he is of Jewish-Ashkenazi descent.

Sam Morril's age

Regarding his age, he was born on 29th August 1986 in Chelsea. Therefore, as of June 2021, he is thirty-four years old. Sam Morril's biological father and mother separated, and when he was seven, his mother remarried Mark Charles Morril. Initially, Sam's surname was Greenberg, and his mother is a painter.

Sam Morril's girlfriend

In 2020, Sam was reportedly dating Taylor Tomlinson. At the beginning of the pandemic, they shared snippets of what love is like during quarantine on Instagram. In June 2020, they released a series, New Couple Gets Quarantined, and the series championed what love is like during the pandemic. However, the abrupt ending of their relationship left fans wondering whether they were still together. Taylor Tomlinson is also a stand-up comedian.

Sam Morril on Netflix

The funnyman made his debut in 2014 when he featured in the first episode of Adam DeVine's House Party and Stuck on A. These are the other TV shows that he has featured in.

Inside Amy Schumer (2014-2015)

(2014-2015) Red Eye (2015-2016)

(2015-2016) Last Comic Standing (2015)

(2015) Adventures in Comedy (2015)

(2015) America's Got Talent (2016)

(2016) @midnight with Chris Hardwick (2016)

(2016) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2016)

(2016) Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle (2016)

(2016) People Talking Sports: And Other Stuff (2017)

(2017) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (2018)

(2018) Last Call with Carson Daly (2018)

(2018) This Week at the Comedy Cellar (2018)

(2018) The Late Late Show with James Corden (2018)

(2018) Billions (2019)

(2019) Laugh Aid (2020)

Apart from the TV shows, he has featured in the following comedy specials,

Amy Schumer presents Sam Morril's Positive Influence (2018)

(2018) I Got This (2020)

(2020) Up on the Roof (2020)

In 2019, he had a cameo in Joker as the Open Mic Comic.

Sam Morril's comedy

In 2011, he won The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, held in Atlanta. He was also crowned one of Comedy Centrals Comics to Watch. He also contested in Last Comic Standing and was eliminated in the first round. Although his audition on America's Got Talent was never televised, he was voted yes by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandell. However, he never made it to the quarter-finals; he was eliminated from the competition alongside Ryan Beard.

Sam Morril's podcast

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Sam and Taylor recorded nineteen episodes of their podcast, This is Important to Me with Sam Morril and Taylor Tomlinson podcast. The nineteenth, which was their last upload, was released on 20th July 2020. Since then, rumours of their break-up have sparked.

Sam Morril's tour

Unlike most comedians, the funnyman is often seen at The Comedy Cellar in New York. Sometimes he pops in clubs and the pretentious indy hipster shows. However, he prefers visiting new cities for his performance.

Sam Morril's website

In February 2020, the funnyman released his third stand-up special for Comedy Central on their YouTube channel. The video garnered over 1.5 million views in less than two weeks. In 2015, he recorded Class Act, his debut album, which made it to #1 on iTunes.

Apart from the videos, he hosts shows across cities. Sam Morril's stand up comedy gigs are scheduled on his website.

Sam Morril has risen to the highest ranks in comedy due to his unique sense of humour and how quick he turns the most serious situations into jokes. It has taken him years' worth of work and consistency to earn the title of New York's fastest-growing comedian.

