Former reality TV star Laconco got candid about her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma

The Real Housewives of Durban spoke about how people around her at the time noticed that she was in love

LaConco spoke about this part of her life in detail and mentioned how Jacob Zuma was very eager to build a home with her

Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco spoke about her former engagement to Jacob Zuma. The Durban businesswoman lifted the lid on their relationship. She mentioned how people around her noticed the glow but did not know who the special man in her life was because they were very private.

Durban businesswoman Laconco speaks

Former reality TV star Laconco took it back to her childhood days and how she opted to keep her V card. But she noted that she was not saving herself for marriage or anything of that sort.

The Real Housewives of Durban star delved deep into her relationship with the former president and how they opted to remain discreet in their relationship.

“We created a bubble that we lived in. People around me could tell I was in love but didn’t know with whom. His circle felt my presence, too. Some dug and found my pictures; some waited until he was ready to introduce me.”

How Jacob Zuma whisked Lacono off her feet

The star was taken away by the constant travelling experiences, wining and dining in fancy hotels. But, she said, at times, they only got to spend 30 minutes with each other, but to her, that was enough.

“I was constantly flying, staying in hotels every week. Sometimes, I would only see him for 30 minutes, and that was enough. This phase tested my loyalty to my values and principles.”

Laconco shared how the former President was eager to show the world that she was taken by him. So, the businesswoman did not hesitate to shop for some bling in Cape Town and Pretoria, Durban. Ultimately, they opted for an engagement ring from Durban.

Laconco celebrates son Sakha and Zuma's joint birthdays

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV presenter Nonkanyiso Conco celebrated her son and Jacob Zuma's joint birthdays with a heartwarming post.

She posted pictures on her social media page, covering their faces, and wished them well.

Fans flooded her timeline with birthday messages, expressing admiration for their joint birthday and sending blessings.

