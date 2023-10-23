LaConco, who gained fame for her relationship with former South African President Jacob Zuma, has recently opened up about the pain caused by her unidentified ex-partner

She shared her feelings on Instagram, mentioning that Lupita Nyong'o's post about her breakup with Hugh Masekela's son inspired her to speak out

LaConco didn't explicitly name the ex in question, leaving readers to speculate if it was Jacob Zuma, as she had kept her private life largely confidential despite being on a reality TV show

LaConco has seemingly opened up about the pain her baby daddy, former President Jacob Zuma, caused her in their on-and-off relationship. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star vented about her relationship problems in a concerning post.

LaConco opens up about her ex causing her pain

Nonkanyiso Conco popularly known as LaConco has opened up about how her ex caused her pain. The reality television star who came into the limelight after her relationship with former President Jacob Zuma said she never spoke out because she wanted to protect her ex's dignity.

Taking to her Instagram stories, LaConco said Lupita Nyong'o's post about her breakup with Hugh Masekela's son triggered her to open up. She also hinted that a lot still happens behind the scenes as the said ex, keeps on causing her pain. She wrote:

"@lupitanyongo sharing her pain just triggered me how I have been silent about my ex and the pain he has caused us and still is. The two reasons I’ve kept quiet it’s because: 1. I know that giving God my pain, is giving him his power over my life. 2. I’ve d*mn protected his dignity."

LaConco did not specify which ex she was referring to in the post. The star has always been quiet about her private life, even when she was on the show. Social media users have even called her out for keeping things private even when she is on a reality TV show.

The question on everyone's mind is, was she talking about Jacob Zuma in the post?

