The late Hugh Masekela's son, Selema Masekela, allegedly cheated on his lover and actress Lupita Nyong'o

The actress penned a heartfelt, lengthy letter about the pain and heartbreak she felt

Lupita and Selema ended their relationship after a year of dating

Hugh Masekela’s son Selema and Lupita Nyong'o have ended their romantic relationship. Image: @selema, @lupitanyongo

Yah, mjolo really isn't child's play. One of the cutest Celebville romantic relationships ended in tears recently.

Lupita Nyong'o breaks up with Selema Masekela

2023 definitely isn't a good year for many of our celebrities in terms of their love lives. Celebs have been making headlines after announcing breakups on social media, leaving fans stunned.

Power couple actress Lupita Nyong'o and Hugh Masekela's son, Selema Masekela, have joined the stats of failed celeb relationships. Rumour has it that the late legendary musician's son cheated on the Black Panther actress, causing her a painful heartbreak.

Lupita poured her heart out on Instagram and wrote a lengthy, heartfelt message about the pain and heartbreak she went through.

She wrote:

"There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering. At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…

"I currently find myself in a period of profound sorrow resulting from a love that was abruptly and profoundly extinguished by deceit. It is tempting to retreat into the shadows and await a return to the light when my strength is restored enough to proclaim, 'My life is better without this.'

"I share this with complete candour, in the hope that my experience might offer solace to others navigating the grip of heartbreak, individuals tempted to evade the pain and potentially miss the valuable wisdom it can bestow. #Breakup"

See the post below:

Lupita and Selema have ended their relationship after having dated for a good year.

Fans shower Lupita with some love

Shortly after the 40-year-old actress shared her lengthy message, netizens from across the globe flooded her comment section with love and heartfelt remarks:

marlonwayans wrote:

"Trust God. He wants better for you. All lessons are blessings, especially the painful ones. This, too, shall pass—warmest of hugs. Be kind to you as you heal. I always say whenever I have a break up, 'Lucky me, I get to love ME again. I missed you, me.” Go love on you, woman."

rudy_beek said:

"How the hell you gonna fumble Lupita Nyong'o, HOW?!?!"

ava responded:

"We lift you up with love and sisterhood. Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith. xo"

iamqueensylvia wrote:

"The is vulnerable. This is beautiful. This is love and life! We grieve, we love and we learn! You are seen and loved!"

@ladidaix said:

"Omg, what happened?? He seemed SO into her, and there was all this talk on here that he manifested her. Hope she’ll be OK soon. Also, this woman is a POET. Brilliance personified."

@SansCue replied:

"Bra Hugh's boy showed her flames."

@a_sunmisola wrote:

"Never felt like he was good for her. There was something about him."

@karaboo_peggy said:

"That guy is South African…"

