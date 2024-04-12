TV presenter and reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco, also known as LaConco, celebrated her son and baby daddy Jacob Zuma's joint birthdays with a heartwarming post

LaConco shared an adorable picture on her social media page, covering their faces, and wished them well

Fans flooded her timeline with birthday tributes, expressing admiration for their shared birthday and sending blessings

TV presenter and reality TV star Nonkanyiso Conco, popularly known as LaConco celebrated her baby daddy Jacob Zuma and her son's joint birthdays with a heartwarming post.

LaConco celebrated Jacob Zuma and their son’s joint birthday. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco marks Zuma and son's joint birthday

LaConco is one of the few lucky people whose baby daddies and sons share the same birthday. The media personality marked the special day with a heartfelt picture although she covered her son and JZ's faces in the post.

Taking to her Instagram page, the former The Real Housewives of Durban star shared a picture and a sweet caption. She wished the cute father and son duo well on their birthday. The caption read:

"uNkulunkulu uyayazi imithandazo yami ngani. Wishing you a blessed birthday and more memories together bo Nxamalala."

Fans celebrate Jacob Zuma and son's birthday

Social media users also flooded the TV presenter's timeline with heartwarming birthday tributes for the special men in her life. Many expressed how lucky LaConco is to have her son and his father share the same birthday.

@tshedimaboe said:

"Happy birthday to them both. They share a birthday with my dad turning 76 today."

@zamahlubi_radebe commented:

"You're so authentic and genuine LaC...I love you Sis. Happy birthday koNxamalala ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@miyamy_jiks added:

"Something inside so strong"

@mbhaleni wrote:

"U should have posted nothing at all."

@djhappygirlsa commented:

"Happy birthday koNxamalala "

@mballe said:

"Happy Birthday Msholozi, my smart, handsome, sweet boy."

@ayanda_mlah noted:

"Happy birthday to my baby brother, Sisi loves you so much. ❤️"

@maduvha_malima said:

"Happy birthday to both of them, blessings ❤️❤️❤️"

Thembi Seete celebrates son Dakalo’s birthday with throwback videos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete's son turned a year older, and she went to her socials to celebrate her young man with a sweet birthday message. Having recently celebrated her own birthday, the singer/ actress gushed over her son with throwback videos.

Our fave, Thembi Seete, wears many hats. She is a celebrated singer, a talented actress, and an often-praised fashionista who knows how to serve timeless looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News