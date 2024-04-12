Thembi Seete marked her son, Dakalo's birthday with a sweet post and throwback videos

The Boom Shaka member took followers back in time to when her son was still a baby and had followers in their feelings

Mzansi gushed over Dakalo's cute snaps and sent him warm messages to celebrate his birthday

Thembi Seete showed love to her son, Dakalo, on his birthday. Images: thembiseete_.

Thembi Seete's son turned a year older, and she went to her socials to celebrate her young man with a sweet birthday message. Having recently celebrated her own birthday, the singer/ actress gushed over her son with throwback videos.

Thembi Seete gushes over son on his birthday

Our fave, Thembi Seete, wears many hats. She is a celebrated singer, a talented actress, and an often-praised fashionista who knows how to serve timeless looks.

The star is also a proud mother and has, on occasion, flaunted her little man, Dakalo. Today, she showed him off to the world as he turned a year older.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thembi took netizens back in time to when her little boy was still a baby to now as a young man with an infectious smile:

"My love, my strength, my happiness, and my peace. Love you, my mokomosos."

Netizens show love to Thembi Seete's son

Mzansi gathered to wish Dakalo well on his special day:

South African actress, Connie Ferguson said:

"A very happy birthday to the little man!"

Mzansi singer, Cici gushed over Dakalo:

"Our lovely boy."

Seasoned actress, Connie Chiume wrote:

"Happy birthday, DK!"

South African actor, Fezile Makhanya showed love to Dakalo:

"Happy birthday to the young man. More life to him."

marangdream gushed over Dakalo:

"My goodness, how fast they grow! Happiest of birthdays to your sweet little bundle! Mama’s handsome boy!"

lulu_hela posted:

"Happy birthday to our beautiful baby boy! Sending him lots of love and blessings."

