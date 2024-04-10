Blue Mbombo is celebrating her daughter's second birthday and shared some cute photos

The model posted snaps at her little girl's birthday photoshoot, where they rocked matching dresses

Blue received warm birthday wishes from celebville, while some netizens criticised her for hiding her daughter's face

Blue Mbombo received mixed reactions to her daughter's birthday photoshoot. Images: blue_mbombo

Blue Mbombo is the mother of a two-year-old! The model/ entrepreneur shared photos from her daughter's adorable birthday photoshoot.

Blue Mbombo shares daughter's birthday photoshoot

Blue Mbombo's daughter is in the terrible twos and was ushered into a new year with an adorable photoshoot.

Briefly News shared pictures from her breathtaking first birthday photoshoot, and it's clear that Blue is keeping the tradition.

The 34-year-old posed with her mini-me in matching white dresses while her toddler held up white and gold balloons with a large number-two balloon stand behind them.

Taking to her Instagram page, Blue shared several photos of her little girl cheerfully running and shared a sweet birthday message in her honour:

"'Before you were born, I set you apart.' Jeremiah 1:5. Happy birthday, dear Marang. We love you so much."

Mzansi reacts to Blue Mbombo's daughter's photos

Mzansi celebs showed love to little Blue and sent her warm birthday messages:

Blue's twin sister, Brown Mbombo said:

"Aunty's little girl is growing up!"

Mzansi media personality, Shauwn Mkhize wrote:

"Happy birthday, my nunus!"

Reality TV star, Mpumi Mops posted:

"Happy birthday, beautiful princess."

South African TV personality, Ayanda Thabethe responded:

"Happy birthday, princess."

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised Blue for hiding her daughter's face:

thandolwethu_leseo dragged Blue:

"Posting a baby and hiding her is so boring, rather not post her. Why bring something to the public then don't want people to see it? You're so annoying."

anithamundondo threw shade:

"Imagine doing the whole photo shoot only to hide the face. Okay, cool, that's your baby."

opulent_gp asked:

"Why post if you gonna hide the baby? People are strange."

awesomeyummy_mummy said:

"At this point, just let us see her face now."

