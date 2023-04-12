South African celebrities spare no costs when it comes to celebrating their children's special days, from birthdays, graduations and any event

Media personality Blue Mbombo recently pulled out all the stops on her beautiful baby girl's first birthday

Blue Mbambo also shared an adorable video she took while she was in labour last year saying she couldn't wait to meet her bundle of joy

Mzansi celebrities and going all out to celebrate their children's special days. Stars who recently raved over their babies on their birthdays include Lorna Maseko, Ayanda Thabethe, Natasha Thahane and Blue Mbombo.

Blue Mbombo recently shared stunning pictures from her daughter's birthday celebrations. Image: @blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Blue Mbombo has been taking her followers through her journey to motherhood, from the time she announced her pregnancy with stunning pictures that caused a buzz on social media to the time she announced her arrival.

Blue Mbombo celebrates daughter's first birthday with stunning pictures

The media personality made sure her baby girl looked nothing short of a princess as she celebrated her first trip around the sun. Taking to her Instagram page, Blue Mbombo shared a stunning picture from her daughter's pink photoshoot. She wrote:

"Happy birthday dear Daughter, You are loved ."

Blue Mbombo shares adorable video of when she was in labour

There's no denying that Blue Mbombo embraced motherhood. The stunner has been keeping her followers updated on her beautiful journey. She took to her page on the days leading up to her daughter's birthday and shared a never before seen video of when she was in labour.

Watch the video below.

Ayanda Thabethe finally shares images of her baby daddy and son Peter Junior in sweet birthday post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Thabethe is ready for her son to meet the world. The star who had kept her son's identity away from the world recently shared his pics on her timeline.

Ayanda Thabethe is among the many stars who like to keep their private life away from social media. The media personality had her followers jumping with joy when she announced her pregnancy.

A few months later, she shared a cute video announcing her son's arrival but fans never got to see his face. Fast forward to his first birthday, the proud mommy finally shared her son's face with the world.

