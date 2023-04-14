An American woman is trending on social media after breaking down in tears when she realised her surprise

The lady, who gave up on love, was in utter shock when she saw that her husband to be pulled out all the stops to make her dreams come true

Katrina Gilbert laid her emotions bare for the world to see, and netizens were touched by the heartwarming moment between the lovers

Everyone has experienced heartbreak, while others don't believe they deserve love. Karen Gilbert went viral on TikTok after she uploaded her proposal video.

The TikTok clip has over 10 million views and over 700 000 likes. Gilbert explained that she thought she would never find her happily ever after. The woman explained that the road to finding her soul mate was long and difficult:

"I had complely given up on LOVE!!! I was okay with being single but GOD had different plans for me !!! He sent me the most amazing man and life partner!"

Netizens get warm and fuzzy over epic proposal

Gilbert's fiancé pulled out all the stops to make his lady feel like the only woman in the world. The cute proposal and reaction had hundreds of people in their feels. A lot of peeps hoped that they would one day find their person.

Here are the comments:

@YAARM360 said:

"When you’ve been hurt so much and so badly, this is the reaction you get when love finally comes."

@Sarah commented:

"The way he allowed her that moment."

@BrittKnee said:

"It’s him fixing her hair for me. He is making sure she's on point."

@Sabrina mbaba commented:

"That cry was with an exhale and that lets me know that you feel safe. This made me so emotional. God bless you both continuously."

