A lovely lady has shared some pretty big news on social media after her man surprised her by proposing marriage

The woman posted snaps of herself and her hubby-to-be and looked super in love and thrilled about the prospect of getting married

The babe also expressed how excited she was to be marrying her best friend, with her post inspiring netizens

A gorgeous woman left social media users inspired after posting pictures of her surprise proposal, with her man pulling out all the stops to make the moment special.

The proposal made the woman so happy. Image: @Belinda_Factor.

Source: Twitter

The couple looked incredibly happy, with her fiancé doing the most with decorations, flowers and balloons to make her feel cared for.

Twitter user @Belinda_Factor shared how excited she was to be marrying her best friend. Her tweet read:

“I said yes to my best friend. I can’t imagine doing this forever thing with anyone else. You have single-handedly made me the happiest woman on earth, and I love you.”

Here is her post:

Social media users wished the happy couple well:

@osmaseko said:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations.”

@NtshengulanaK added:

“This is absolutely beautiful. Congratulations to both of you.”

@MandyKinZz reacted:

“Aah, she’s a fiancé?! Congratulations!”

@tweenelani wrote:

“Aww, beautiful photos. I could feel the love from where I am. Congratulations, dear. Love is a beautiful thing, man.”

@E_Thokozile noted:

“Congratulations! God bless your union, and may He grow your love for one another every day.”

@MtumishBilaDeni remarked:

“Enjoy your beautiful proposal, from kisses to hugs, and remember you have given him your heart. Take care of it as you stay together as a family! The world can't wait to see the wedding. Otherwise, millions of congratulations.”

