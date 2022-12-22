One lady from the Eastern Cape has taken to the socials to proudly show off her home, which she takes a lot of pride in

The woman has a one-roomed space and posted snaps of the living area, which looked clean and lovely

Social media users expressed how much they loved her home, calling the place simple and homely

A lovely lady from the Eastern Cape has taken to social media to show off her small, neat, one-roomed home, with her space very tidy and well-kept.

Noncedo Khala is proud of her home. Image: Noncedo Khala.

Source: Facebook

Sharing pictures of the living area, the woman showed how her kitchen, living, and sleeping areas looked. Her furniture was well arranged, and her home was clean.

Sharing her pics on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page, Noncedo Khala captioned her post:

“My one room.”

Social media users loved Noncedo’s home, with some peeps offering advice on how the space could be improved:

Bokani Nleya said:

“Simple and nice, but l suggest you put the sofa along the bed and let it face the TV, then swap the microwave and the stove to avoid heat near the fridge; otherwise, you are a clean girl, kuhle.”

Judith Urio Kombe added:

“So gorgeous.”

Mimi Lizeka reacted:

“So neat, my dear; I love it.”

Jomo Sihle admired her:

“What I love about you is that you say ‘my room’, not ‘emcashwe’. You worked hard to get this furniture.”

Bëllä Musweswe wrote:

“I love this. It’s perfect for me. I love it.”

Memory Gwenzi advised:

“Nice, but the fridge and stove must be separated.”

Bontleeng Mathe remarked:

“Very nice.”

Source: Briefly News