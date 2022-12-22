Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, is ready to make Mzansi proud at the Miss Universe contest set to take place in January 2023

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen posted pictures as she tried on clothing for her trip to the USA, where the pageant will be held

Social media users seemed incredibly excited for the Miss SA winner and wished her well for the upcoming competition

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Ndavi Nokeri is ready to fly the South African flag high at the Miss Universe contest, set to take place on 14 January 2023.

Ndavi Nokeri showing off outfits to take to Miss Universe. Image: @werner_wessels.

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old posted pictures of herself as she tried on clothing, posting cute dressing room photos of outfits she’ll be taking on her trip to Louisiana in the United States, where the competition will be held.

Ndavi’s Instagram post got peeps super excited and hopeful that she’ll bring the crown home.

The beauty queen’s post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Not me changing @forevernew_sa Sandton into a photoshoot location! Had the best time picking out a couple of items before I leave for Miss Universe. Which one is your fave?”

Social media users loved Ndavi’s looks and picked their favourite garment:

Simonenortmann said:

“That last picture.”

omoding.denis added:

“We can't wait to see you walk the Miss universe stage because the time is now for you to embrace your power over your fear. Love from Uganda.”

aya_ndile is proud:

“Our queen is ready to take on the universe.”

Micaelamclean wrote:

“I thought I was sure about locs for Miss Universe, but this hair is actually so hot.”

Here is the post:

4 Times Ndavi Nokeri had Mzansi gushing, from moving into lux crib to enjoying Limpopo homecoming and more

In a related story by Briefly News, Ndavi Nokeri has become the talk of the town since winning the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) contest in August 2022.

From moving into a luxurious apartment to constantly being open to embracing change, the beauty pageant victor has cemented herself in the hearts of South Africans.

Briefly, News reflects on some of Ndavi’s best moments since she was crowned Miss SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News