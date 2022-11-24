Ndavi Nokeri has become the talk of the town since winning the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) contest in August 2022

From moving into a luxurious apartment to constantly being open to embracing change, the beauty pageant victor has cemented herself in the hearts of South Africans

Briefly News looks back on some of Ndavi’s best moments since she was crowned Miss SA

Ndavi Nokeri has managed to win the hearts of South Africans in a very short space of time.

The 23-year-old won the Miss SA beauty pageant in August 2022 and has made South Africans proud in the few short months of her reign.

The Limpopo-born beaut is an education advocate, using the platform she has to raise awareness about equality in schooling.

Ndavi also hopes to make it to the semi-finals of the Miss Universe pageant and ultimately win the crown. She recently took to Instagram to ask Mzansi peeps to vote for her.

Briefly News looks at Miss SA 2022’s four best moments we’ve had the privilege of capturing throughout the young woman’s reign.

Mzansi reacts to Miss SA winner, Ndavi Nokeri moving into R10.5 million lux penthouse in Gauteng

Shortly after being crowned Miss SA, Ndavi moved into a gorgeous penthouse at the Ellipse Waterfall development in Midrand, where she will live throughout her year-long reign.

The lovely lady showed off the R10.5 million apartment and posted snaps as she settled into the fabulous space.

That same day, the young hun became a brand ambassador for South Africa.

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making South Africa proud and posted glam pic showing off pretty smile

Ndavi posted cute headshots and vowed to continue making her country proud by representing the diversity and Ubuntu that Mzansi has to offer.

Fans loved her sentiment and lovely pic as she rocked the Ubuhle crown, becoming the fifth Miss SA to do so.

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri receives warm welcome in Limpopo, with peeps eagerly supporting the province’s pride & joy

Ndavi, originally from Tzaneen in Limpopo, enjoyed her homecoming parade and received the warmest welcome from the province she grew up in.

The young lady had the opportunity to speak about her passions and had Limpopo peeps glowing with pride.

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri’s 6 most iconic hairstyles: From the cute high ponytail, faux locs, braids and more

Throughout her reign, Ndavi has shown herself as a young person who embraces change head-on.

While her high ponytail has always been one of her most iconic looks, the beaut hasn’t shied away from changing things up, rocking braids, faux locs, and even a faux afro at one point.

Ndavi keeps proving that she looks gorgeous in any style, with social media users loving all her hairdos thus far.

Ndavi Nokeri shares vacation clip online rocking Panama hat and white trousers, Mzansi peeps send love

In a related story by Briefly News, Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, enjoyed a bit of a breather and shared a video from her vacation on social media.

The 23-year-old looked cool wearing neutral colours, a Panama hat, trousers, and shades, with her outfit exuding holiday vibes.

