Miss SA winner, Ndavi Nokeri is in her home province of Limpopo, with the stunner receiving the sweetest welcome on her parade in Polokwane

The 23-year-old is touring the province, with the event in Polokwane only the first day of her trip

People came out in their numbers to support the beaut, who also visited Greenside Primary School, inspiring the excited learners

Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022 winner, Ndavi Nokeri, is currently on a tour of her home province of Limpopo, with the beaut visiting Polokwane today.

People were out in their numbers, super excited to meet the 23-year-old out on her parade. As part of her tour, Ndavi also visited Greenside Primary School, with the pupils thrilled to see the new Miss SA, Times LIVE wrote.

According to Sowetan LIVE, at a breakfast held in her honour in Polokwane, the gorgeous woman noted that she is proof that no matter where one comes from, success is possible:

“To say that I am Miss SA is really assuring that it doesn’t matter where you come from, your dreams are truly valid. Where I come from has uniquely qualified me to stand here today and be a proud woman.”

Ndavi also posted about being in her home province on Instagram:

“Homecoming day one. What a beautiful way to kickstart the weekend! Polokwane, thank you for the warmest welcome! There really is no place like home.”

Commenting on the post, online peeps once again gushed about how proud they are of the newly crowned Miss SA:

Thuliphongolo said:

“Yes, queen.”

hlonz_n added:

“My heart, keep on shining and being flawless.”

innocentia_thapelom reacted:

“I was so happy to see you.”

