Mzansi peeps still can’t get over the beauty of newly crowned Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri, with the Limpopo-born babe the talk of the town

The 23-year-old pageant winner posted a cute video flexing with a stunning crown-shaped ring on Instagram, further melting the hearts of netizens

Social media users totally loved the hun’s ‘second crown’, with many peeps noting that the jewellery suited her perfectly

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022 winner is still warming the hearts of Mzansi peeps after being crowned on 13 August at the SunBet arena.

Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri is flexing with her crown-shaped ring. Image: ndavi.nokerii/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Ndavi Nokeri is the talk of the town, with the proud Limpopo-born stunner settling in nicely to her position as the brand ambassador of South Africa and a role model to many young people.

The 23-year-old posted a cute video on Instagram wearing a gorgeous white outfit where she flexed with a beautiful crown-shaped ring that suited her perfectly.

Ndavi looked like a million dollars with her pretty ‘second crown’, with the young woman’s post captioned:

“@stonz.diamonds said two crowns will do this year, and I am obsessed. How beautiful is this crown-shaped ring?”

Instagram peeps went absolutely nuts for the hun and complimented her beauty and the lovely ring, noting that it suits her impeccably:

Madumelani_1 is ready for Ndavi to claim another title:

“Crown number two. We are going for number three soon.”

Kea.nkashe reacted:

“A crown fit for a queen.”

Hlumie_x is totally wowed:

“No ways, this suits you so beautifully.”

Deeks_geek wrote:

“This is your second of three crowns; you're going for that Miss Universe crown.”

Mandie_68 complimented the ring and the stunning new Miss SA:

“Stunning diamonds for a stunning queen.”

