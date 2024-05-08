Kelly Khumalo had fans raving over her amazing voice after posting a video of her performance

This after it was reported that she was struggling professionally and was being blackballed from several events

The singer seemingly won netizens over with her singing, and they can't get enough of her undeniable talent

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans couldn't get enough of Kelly Khumalo’s singing during a performance. Images: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

One thing about Kelly Khumalo is that she will sing, and she does it so well! The controversial entertainer is making headlines, but this time, it's for good reason, after fans heard her mesmerising voice during a performance.

Kelly Khumalo stuns in performance video

Kelly Khumalo is singing through the drama and her supporters are joyfully dancing along.

Despite the scandals surrounding her name, the Asine hitmaker never fails to give a show to remember and performs like it's her last time on stage.

Briefly News reported that the singer was allegedly facing challenges in her professional life, with several promoters pulling the plug on her performances due to her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

Taking to her social media pages, Kelly continued to keep her head high as she sang to her supporters during a performance:

Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo's video

Netizens were blown away by Kelly's incredible voice, and gave her a round of applause:

Lebo_Her said:

"The day I watch this vocal goddess live, I might just faint."

ayanda_mckenzie praised Kelly:

"It could only be you, MaKhumalo. What a jam! Honestly speaking, we don't deserve you as a country; what an icon!"

TebohoJust68325 was emotional:

"It's how MaKhumalo's music always lifts me up whenever I'm at my lowest."

Amanda_Magalela wrote:

"One thing about her? She will sing!"

Sosah_Fie posted:

"Aaah, man, you don't disappoint, Kelly."

Elle_Mahri gushed over Kelly:

"You are not the Voice of Africa for nothing, mama. Pipes! Vocals, omg! I love your music."

Kelly Khumalo romanticises her life

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer bragging about her flourishing life and career.

Her statements did not sit well with some netizens who are still convinced that the singer had a hand in Senzo Meyiwa's killing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News