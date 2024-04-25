Global site navigation

Kelly Khumalo Romanticises Her Life and Career Despite Senzo Meyiwa Scandal, Mzansi Left Seething
by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Kelly Khumalo recently spoke about enjoying her life and where she currently is at the moment
  • The singer romanticised her life and career, saying everything was flourishing and she was enjoying the journey
  • However, Mzansi didn't take well to Kelly's statements, with many asking her to speak more on her alleged involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's killing

Kelly Khumalo spoke highly about her life
Kelly Khumalo expressed that she is enjoying the current chapter in her life and career. Images: kellykhumaloza
Kelly Khumalo said she is enjoying her peaceful and stress-free life. The singer talked about how she had built and embraced a flourishing life and career, saying all the focus was on her.

Kelly Khumalo embraces her peaceful life

Kelly Khumalo says she's having a great time in her nearly picture-perfect life. The Asine hitmaker spoke about how much she is enjoying the current chapter in her life and embraced being the main character.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Kelly is seen in an interview romanticising her life and career, almost bragging about how everything is going well for her.

Despite the Senzo Meyiwa scandal that continues to cast a dark cloud over her life, or at least that's what trolls hope, Kelly appears content and is living life to the fullest:

"My focus is on my career; I love what's happening with Kelly Khumalo right now. It's beautiful; it's all about me, me, me.
"I'm on billboards, on radio, being a mom, being a friend, being in my space and doing the things that I love; I love where I am!"

Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo's video

Netizens aren't enjoying Kelly's happiness and won't be content until she's behind bars for allegedly setting Senzo Meyiwa up:

BoshMakhubo expressed sarcasm:

"Must be nice."

MalumeRichie wrote:

"The storm that is coming for her is doing push-ups."

AustineMsagala claimed:

"To survive the heat and allegations, you kinda have to convince yourself all this. I still think it's a different story off-camera."

ronaldanele wrote:

"She even loved being an accomplice."

XUFFLER asked:

"Being a murder suspect is beautiful?? It’s about you, you, you? Haibo, this woman."

Sello Chicco Twala responds to request to testify

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sello Chicco Twala's reaction after being asked to testify in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial.

The singer/ record producer refused to stand trial on the basis that he was not present when the murder took place.

Source: Briefly News

