Reality TV star and motivational speaker Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku is celebrating her 35th birthday

The Uthando Nesthembu TV star posted three pictures of her in celebration of her major day

Netizens wished the TV star a happy birthday, while many others were shocked that she is 35 years old

Today was all about Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, as the star turned 35 years old. Mzansi flooded her Instagram page with sweet messages, sending love to the star.

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku celebrated 35 years old and her fans flooded her timeline with well wishes. Image: @thobilek

Thobile turns the big 35!

Uthando Nesthembu reality TV star and motivational speaker MaKhumalo celebrated her birthday on 21 February. The radio personality turned 35 years old and looks ravishing.

She posted three pictures of her in celebration of her major day, and fans were left in awe of her mesmerising beauty.

"Age is just a glow-up in progress! Happy 35th birthday to me," she wrote.

Mzansi wishes Thobile a Happy Birthday

Many of her followers extended hearty birthday wishes to the TV star, while some expressed shock upon learning that she is 35 years old. This warranted an influx of unsavoury messages from peeps.

azolagwebushe':

"Happiest birthday to the beautiful MaK. Enjoy your day. May God protect you."

biyelamphile:

"Happiest birthday my love you are in Gods favor."

ngubanemabuyi:

"Happy birthday moms, you're really beautiful."

nzuraphenduka:

"Happy born my sister Mzilikazi kaMashobane. I love you so much. Stay humble and glowing as you are."

thobs_khumalo_mkhwanazi:

"Mzilikazi kaMashobane... Happy birthday, sweetheart. I pray for God to grant you with all your heart's desires. Love you Mbulazi omuhle."

kgabo_mphahlele:

"Happiest birthday MaK. You're loved and appreciated Mashobane."

nzuraphenduka:

"Happy born dadadewethu Mzilikazi kaMashobane. I love you so much. Stay humble and glowing as you are."

babycele__:

"Happy birthday Sthandwa sami...may you have many more beautiful years filled with love, peace a, happiness and wealth."

Musa Mseleku celebrates his wives

