Uthando Nes'thembu star MaKhumalo has opened up about her plans to take over the local music industry after conquering the TV world last year

The media personality appeared in Uthando Nes'thembu , The Real Housewives of Durban , Igumbi Lamakhosikazi and co-hosts a new show titled Ezomshado

After impressing Mzansi with her vocal abilities at MaCele's wedding anniversary, MaKhumalo revealed that her fans have been asking her to drop an EP or an album

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku has revealed her plans to take over the Mzansi music industry in the near future. The reality TV star had a good 2022 as she took over the TV industry.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ star MaKhumalo has opened up about her plans to take over the music industry. Image: @thobilek

Source: Instagram

She appeared in Uthando Nes'thembu, The Real Housewives of Durban, Igumbi Lamakhosikazi and will co-host a new show titled Ezomshado. MaKhumalo now plans to launch her music career.

TshisaLIVE reports that the multi-talented media personality impressed Mzansi when she performed at MaCele's wedding anniversary towards the end of 2022. She told the publication that music is something she'll do in the near future.

MaKhumalo said her supporters asked her to drop an EP or an album because they like the way she sings. The reality TV star said she doesn't want to jump into the studio and record new songs because of pressure from other people.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Let it be my decision... Music is something I'll do in the near future."

MaKhumalo and MaCele bag new TV show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku's wives are all about the bag. The reality TV stars have secured another TV gig.

Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku are reportedly the hosts of a new show titled Ezomshado noMaCele noThobile. Daily Sun reported that the show will premiere in January 2023. It has 10 episodes and is commissioned by Mzansi Magic.

Speaking to the publication, MaKhumalo shared that the new show is strictly for married couples. MaKhumalo and MaCele know a thing or two about marriage since they're both married to a polygamist who has four wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News