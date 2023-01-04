Legendary South African Kwaito group, Big Nuz, reportedly topped local charts on Spotify between 31 December and 1 January

The band's latest album titled R Mashesha features popular artists including DJ Tira, L'vovo and many others and has hits such as Ngeke and Bashaye

After Mampintsha's sudden death a few days ago, Big Nuz's 15-track album became everyone's favourite and Ngeke was voted Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year

Big Nuz is pulling in the numbers on streaming platforms. The Kwaito group dropped its latest album titled R Mashesha towards the end of 2022.

Big Nuz reportedly topped charts on Spotify on New Year’s Eve. Image: @mampintsha_shimora, @dangergevaar

Source: Instagram

The 15-track album consists of hits such as Ngeke, Phumelela, Siyacela, Drip Iyaconsa and Bashaye. Mampintsha and Danger worked with artists such as DJ Tira, DJ Fisherman, Babes Wodumo and L'vovo on their latest offering dedicated to R Mashesha.

Ngeke became an instant hit after the news of Mampintsha's death. He died recently and was laid to rest in Durban on 30 December. The song was voted the Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM.

Taking to Twitter, Chart Base Africa shared that the legendary Kwaito group's latest project was the most streamed on Spotify in Mzansi.

"Big Nuz was the Number #1 most streamed act on South African Spotify on 31 December 2022 and 1 January 2023."

Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo after NYE performance

In related news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo was praised for dusting herself up after her hubby's untimely passing. The Wololo hitmaker sand and danced at a packed New Year's Eve concert a day after Mampintsha was laid to rest.

Babes performed Big Nuz's hit song Ngeke in front of an excited audience. Mampintsha, who was Big Nuz's lead singer, died a few days ago after suffering from a stroke. The star was laid to rest on Friday, 30 December in KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Twitter, a popular tweep with the handle @joy_zelda shared a screenshot of the Gqom artist's lit performance. Babes rocked the stage with her dancers. @joy_zelda captioned her post:

"Babes Wodumo rising up and dusting herself up is the greatest to see in 2023, I love this for her. She must be protected at all costs."

