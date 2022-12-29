Mampintsha's memorial service was finally held on 29 December 2022, with family and friends gathering to pay their last respects

The venue was packed with Mpintsho's acquaintances and they treated the day as a celebration rather than a memorial

The Big Nuz star's wife, Babes Wodumo, was also among the crowd, bidding farewell to her husband by dancing and singing

Mampintsha's memorial service was well underway on 29 December 2022, at Bishop Vusi Dube's eThekwini Community Chruch in Durban CBD. The emotional farewell comes days after the Big Nuz member died on 24 December 2022.

The 40-year-old had many people worried when he was admitted to King Edward Hospital in Durban for a stroke. Mzansi's prayers changed into tributes after his passing was reported.

Recently, videos and photos of the Ngeke hitmaker's send-off by family, friends and industry colleagues have broken online people's hearts.

Family pays tribute to Mampintsha: Babes Wodumo, Sponge, and Mpintsho's mom

Babes Wodumo and Sponge, who was unaware of the life he had just lost, were seen in the photo Briefly News was able to capture during the ceremony.

Despite the fact that the day was sad, Babes treated it as if it were any other in some of the clips shared by Twitter users. The Wololo hitmaker was spotted dancing and caring for her baby Sponge.

Mpintsho's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, who went viral after being denied access to her son's lifeless body, was also present.

DJ Tira and other industry colleagues pay their last respects to Mampintsha

DJ Tira, who has worked with Mampintsha since his debut, was captured in a video struggling to come to terms with the massive loss, both personally and in the music industry.

Check out the Twitter videos below:

South Africans react to Mampintsha's memorial service

@Queen_mballi said:

"Babes SHOULD & MUST celebrate her husband’s life. Mampintsha was a happy soul so nje mukudanswe bakithi #MampintshaMemorial"

@kaziii___m posted:

"I hope Babes is surrounded by pure-hearted people. She's literally going to need more support after the funeral. #MampintshaMemorial"

@simply_gugs replied:

"His family will say Babes killed him now ngoba she's dancing #MampintshaMemorial"

@asanda_teedow commented:

"What a powerful memorial. Love and light to you babes. May you be the voice of many other women going through the same and your husband's passing fuel you to come back to the industry and give us more hits #MampintshaMemorial #Mampintsha"

@LikhonaIzulu wrote:

"Awww Babes is dancing. Just wish I could take those phones away from those people taking videos of her #MampintshaMemorial"

@MurielMakulana reacted:

"KZN people can celebrate life. What a party #MampintshaMemorial"

@SabzeetoZwane added:

"I wish this memorial service represented Mampintsha. It would have been memorable to hear songs from Big Nuz, West Ink, etc. Mampintsha was not a gospel singer but a gqom hitmaker...Now we are subjected to this choir and gospel artists #MampintshaMemorial"

Video of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s families fight trends after star’s mom was denied access to his body

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo topped social media trends after an alleged video of her family and her late husband's family fighting trended.

The video went viral shortly after Mpintsho died on 24 December, and it was reported that his mother, Zamanguni Gumede, was denied access to his lifeless body.

People were taken aback when the video went viral on Twitter. The only family visible in the video is Mampintsha's, and they can be heard cursing Babes' family.

