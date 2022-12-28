Mampintsha's untimely passing following his minor stroke has shaken the country and music industry

The government of his home province, KwaZulu-Natal, has decided to contribute financially to bidding the famed star farewell

South Africans on social media were split about the KZN government's decision, and many believe officials are using Mampintsha's death as an opportunity to loot

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier's office confirmed that the provincial government will be assisting Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumolo's family with burial costs.

Lennox Mabaso, the premier's spokesperson, told TimesLIVE that the government has offered to help Mamphintsha's family with grief counselling.

This development comes after news broke that the Mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, went to extend his condolences at Babes Wodumo's home.

Mampintsha's funeral is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Durban ICC.

KZN premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube said that the government decided within the confines of the law that Mampintsha was worthy of a proper send-off.

Mzansi's comments on KZN's decision are below:

King Sfiso said:

"He made a lot of money for the province, and I don't see the problem in that.❤️"

Musa Khumalo wrote:

"The least they can do. He contributed much to the economic activity of KZN."

Tha Nde Kile posted:

"Another opportunity for the comrades to line their pockets."

Adel Phetoane mentioned:

"Fortunately, KZN and NW still acknowledge their peoples' talent, this is beautiful. May his soul rest in peace. ❤️❤️❤️"

Sello Rob Kekana added:

"They better not throw a lavish funeral with our hard-earned monies."

Edgar Brown Dash stated:

"ANC has done it again. Another strategy of looting our money in the name of "Mampintsha's funeral."

Collins Elijah asked:

"Why not pay for power stations and rid us of this foolishness?"

Sanele Khoza

"The guy had his money though. When poor people need help, they'll talk about 2030 budget."

