Big Nuz member Danger has shared that he's still struggling to come to terms with Mampintsha's death a few days ago after suffering a stroke

The only surviving member of the group and Mampintsha dropped a new album this festive season dedicated to R Mashesha who died a few years back

Danger shared that even though he's struggling to come to terms with Mpintsho's death, he and the other Durban artists they worked with on the album will continue pushing it

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Surviving Big Nuz member, Danger, has revealed that he's not doing well after the death of Mampintsha. The Kwaito artist said he's struggling to come to terms with the death of his "brother".

Danger of Big Nuz says he's struggling to come to terms with Mampintsha's sudden passing. Image: @dangergevaar, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Mampintsha died a few days ago after suffering a stroke following Big Nuz's performance. The hit band had just dropped a new album dedicated to R Mashesha - another group member who died a few years back.

Speaking to SABC News, Danger shared that he's not well after Mampintsha's sudden death. SABC journalist Nonkululeko Hlophe captioned the clip of their interview:

"The only surviving member of Kwaito group Big Nuz, Mzi Mkhwanazi popularly known as Danger says he is struggling to come to terms with death of Mandlenkosi Maphumulo known as Mampitsha."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the video posted on Twitter, Danger said they'll continue pushing Big Nuz's latest album with other Durban artists such as L'vovo, T'zozo, Professor and Bhar.

"I'm not well currently, lost a brother and someone I worked with. We just lost R Mashesha and now Mampintsha," he adds.

Mampintsha's memorial and funeral dates announced

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's family has announced the dates of his memorial and funeral service. The late Kwaito star's memorial will take place in central Durban at Pastor Vusi Dube's ECC church on Thursday, 29 December.

In a press conference, the Simelane and Maphumulo family shared that his funeral will be held on Friday, 30 December. They told the media that the venue of the funeral has not been confirmed yet, adding that they're sourcing the venue with the help of government, reports IOL.

Social media users have continued to send their condolences to Mampintsha's family and wife Babes Wodumo. Mampintsha died in hospital after suffering a stroke following a performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News