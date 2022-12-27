The family of late Kwaito star, Mampintsha, has announced the dates of his funeral and memorial service following his death a few days back

The Big Nuz member's public memorial will be held on Thursday, 29 December and his funeral will take place on Friday the next day

The Simelane and Maphumulo family held a press briefing and announced that the star's memorial will take place at the ECC in Durban while the venue for his funeral has not been confirmed

Mampintsha's family has announced the dates of his memorial and funeral service. The late Kwaito star's memorial wll take place in central Durban at Pastor Vusi Dube's ECC church on Thursday, 29 December.

Mampintsha’s memorial and funeral service dates have been announced. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

In a press conference, the Simelane and Maphumulo family shared that his funeral will be held on Friday, 30 December. They told the media that the venue of the funeral has not been confirmed yet, adding that they're sourcing the venue with the help of government, reports IOL.

Taking to Twitter, MDN news also tweeted that:

"Memorial service will on Thursday at ECC and funeral will take place on Friday, venue (TBC)."

Condolences continue to pour in following Mampintsha's passing

Social media users have continued to send their condolences to Mampintsha's family and wife Babes Wodumo. Mampintsha died in hospital after suffering a stroke following a performance.

@FanzoMotau wrote:

"Beside good music, best kasi punchlines, Mampintsha gave us Funy videos ever, we'll miss him kakhulu. I'm not okay, please."

@dilanolebajoa commented:

"Sorry for your loss. I think our brother is in good place where there's no hurt and pains. May his soul rest in peace."

@nkuna_sthembiso said:

"Rest in peace, shimora."

@mantsha_k added:

"OMG...Big Nuz just relased the tribute album to R Mashesha and this, wow, life neh. RIP Shimora. I'm sure nishaya iscathulo noR ngalapho."

Two other Durban artists hospitalised following Mampintsha's passing

In related news, Briefly News reported that two other big artists from KwaZulu-Natal are in hospital. The news comes after the passing of Mampintsha and the hospitalisation of L'vovo.

Speaking to MDN News, Kwaito legend T'zozo shared that they need prayers as the province's entertainment fraternity. He said they cannot reveal the names of the hospitalised artists yet.

The video of T'zozo asking for prayers was shared by the publication on Twitter. Social media users took to the comment section and shared mixed views. Many agreed that it could be something they all ingested.

