Durban Kwaito legend T'zozo has revealed that two more artists from KwaZulu-Natal have been hospitalised

The news comes after the passing of Mampintsha and the hospitalisation of L'vovo after they both suffered a stroke a few days ago

Social media users wished them a speedy recovery and some suggested that their cause of sickness might be something they all ingested

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Two other big artists from KwaZulu-Natal are in hospital. The news comes after the passing of Mampintsha and the hospitalisation of L'vovo.

L'vovo is in hospital and Mampintsha has passed away. Image: @lvovosa, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Speaking to MDN News, Kwaito legend T'zozo shared that they need prayers as the province's entertainment fraternity. He said they cannot reveal the names of the hospitalised artists yet. The video of T'zozo asking for prayers was shared by the publication on Twitter.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to hospitalisation of the two unnamed artists

Social media users took to the comment section and shared mixed views. Many agreed that it could be something they all ingested.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@beautypearls85 said:

"Could be something they all ingested. I hope not laced or contaminated alcohol or drugs. Weeeeh."

@wannganwana wrote:

"December stock is always fake. They add nonsense to make more money....borders are tight for real stuff to touch down."

@TpcTurnkey commented:

"We need names to be able to put them in prayers .....God / Jesus need names."

@MaboeLaurence said:

"At these point they must just tell the media what they consumed cause how does it happen that 1 is dead and two in hospital what really happened?"

@Lethabo191 added:

"Some might think this is insensitive but I'm asking myself what they ingested too because something doesn't seem right."

L'vovo hospitalised after suffering a stroke

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that another Durban musician suffered a stroke. L'vovo Derrango was hospitalised after suffering a "minor stroke" during his performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal on 23 December.

The Kwaito legend's record label dropped a statement following the incident. According to the press release, L'vovo is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. The star is responding very well to medication.

A few days ago, another Durban artist, Mampintsha, also suffered a stroke after a performance. He died a few days later. Peeps took to Twitter to wish the musician a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalisation broke on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News