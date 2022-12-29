The families of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha have topped trends after their verbal fight was captured in a video

The footage went viral, with South Africans weighing in on the family matters that should have remained private

Some online users said Babes has the right to keep Mampintsha's body, while others believe it is against African culture

Babes Wodumo has topped social media trends after an alleged video of her family and her late husband's family Mampintsha fighting trended.

Mampintsha's mom, Zamanguni Gumede, was denied access to his dead body. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

The video went viral shortly after Mpintsho died on 24 December, and it was reported that his mother, Zamanguni Gumede, was denied access to his lifeless body.

According to ZAlebs, the list of people permitted to see the Big Nuz's star's corpse was compiled by Babes' sister Nondumiso Simelane.

The Wololo star and Mampintsha's mother are not known to have a healthy relationship. They've made headlines for making nasty remarks about each other in the media.

Mzansi reacts to the video of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's families fighting

People were taken aback when the video went viral on Twitter. The only family visible in the video is Mampintsha's, and they can be heard cursing Babes' family.

After seeing the clip, some online users defended Babes, while others called her out, citing African culture as their justification. Netizens commented:

@MashuduBusta said:

"In African culture, the elders are the ones who will advise on how things should be done, especially for sacred things like a funeral. No such thing as a 20-something dictating the process because she is the wife."

@giftbm shared:

"Please keep us away from family drama it happens in many families and actually we don’t want to know and we don’t care about it. Black Families always want to blame someone when their breadwinner or child dies - let’s accept our black foolishness and not glorify it."

@imvcapital posted:

"His wife must have the final say. That’s what the Bible scriptures dictate. Black folks are annoying with this nonsense of fighting over corpses. MaSimelane is the wife."

@THIBONOTCH1 replied:

"One thing l really don't like about family members who always cause unnecessary drama such as this is that when he was still alive none of them was voicing whatever it is that they are saying now. Can't they let him rest in peace?"

@Mo_Magoda commented:

"Every family drama, be it at a funeral, wedding, graduation and any gathering of relatives is led by women."

@bosslady_za wrote:

"I would interdict all of them. They will see his funeral on TV or youtube like the rest of the south Africans."

@AndileNdwalane reacted:

"They can huff and puff at the end, eyase Lamontville will have a final say because she's the wife. "

@Luphelohopa also said:

"I knew Mampintsha’s family would pull these stunts. So on brand ooNoyno."

