Mampintsha's mom Zamanguni Gumede was reportedly denied access to her son's body a few days after his sudden passing

The late Big Nuz member's mom and her son's wife, Babes Wodumo, did not get along while he was still alive and they trended for their nasty fights

According to media reports, Babes Wodumo's sister has the documents which contain names of people who can see the late Kwaito legend's body

Mampintsha's mom was allegedly denied access to her son's body after his sudden death. the Kwaito star passed away a few days ago following his hospitalisation after suffering a stroke.

Mampintsha’s mom Zamanguni Gumede reportedly not allowed to see his body. Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, was always in the news for fighting with her son's in-laws. She also made headlines for her nasty fights with her daughter-in-law, Babes Wodumo.

Was she denied access by Babes Wodumo's family?

ZAlebs reports that Zamanguni was apparently prevented by Babes' family from seeing her son's lifeless body. The publication reports that another publication claimed Babes Wodumo's manager and sister, Nondumiso Simelane, is the one who has the documents containing the names of people who can see Mampintsha's body.

Mampintsha's sister Pinky also allegedly shared that they've apparently found out that they'll not be included in the funeral arrangements, adding that that has affected her mom's health.

Briefly News reported that Danger of Big Nuz has also shared that he's struggling to cope with Mampintsha's death. The only surviving member of the Kwaito group said he'll continue pushing Big Nuz's latest album with other Durban artists such as L'vovo, Professor and Bhar.

Mampintsha's memorial and funeral dates announced

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's family has announced the dates of his memorial and funeral service. The late Kwaito star's memorial will take place in central Durban at Pastor Vusi Dube's ECC church on Thursday, 29 December.

In a press conference, the Simelane and Maphumulo family shared that his funeral will be held on Friday, 30 December. They told the media that the venue of the funeral has not been confirmed yet, adding that they're sourcing the venue with the help of government, reports IOL.

Social media users have continued to send their condolences to Mampintsha's family and wife Babes Wodumo. Mampintsha died in hospital after suffering a stroke following a performance.

