Babes Wodumo looked like a tower of strength at Mampintsha's memorial service among many mourners

Videos of her dancing at the event spread on social media and people showered her with love in the comments

South Africans posted their condolences and applauded Babes for her strength during this difficult time

Babes Wodumo at Mampintsha's memorial service. Image: @1KZNtvNews and @Busa_Kamashoban

Babes Wodumo honoured her husband's memory by celebrating his music at his memorial service.

The clips warmed Mzansi's heart after news broke that drama unfolded between Babes and Mampintsha's families at Clermont Icebolethu mortuary in Durban.

The gqom singer looked like she was keeping strong as she kept her baby Sponge Wodumo close during the proceedings.

Babes started dancing when one of Mampintsha's songs was played, and fellow mourners took out their cameras to record the moment.

Although some netizens said her behaviour was inappropriate, the superstar's fans came to her defence and posted that people mourn differently.

See a clip of Babes at the memorial service below:

Read a few comments from Mzansi people below:

@Thatobigz posted:

"Nah but there's nothing wrong here, she's embracing her late husband's new song. We mourn differently."

@mxova911 said:

"But you guys forgot that Babes is an artist too. Why would she not celebrate what they both loved?"

@Mthantikazi wrote:

"It’s against our culture, and it’s not African brigade are coming for Babes. Let her enjoy or mourn and go and be cultural in your own space."

@kettyZuma stated:

"Strong woman noma kunje.❤️"

@Gugu_Zullu added:

"It's her way of dealing with pain."

@SabeloNkomonde1 stated:

"Saying goodbye to him in style."

@HOTBOYLEEKS said:

"Babes Wodumo dancing at Mampintsha’s memorial is the best thing I’ve seen today.❤️"

