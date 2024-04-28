Linda Mtoba spent time with Rihanna when she went to a Fenty Beauty event hosted in Los Angeles

This South African media personality was recording when she was interacting with Rihanna, and the video spread online

Linda Mtoba left many people amused after the video of her conversation with Rihanna made rounds on X

Linda Mtoba was rubbing shoulders with Rihanna. The media personality was in Los Angeles, California, for a Fenty Beauty event.

Linda Mtoba spoke to Rihanna in a video, and many were fascinated by the exchange. Image: Instagram / @linda_mtoba / Getty Images / Steve Granitz

Online users had much to say after hearing what Rihanna and Linda Mtoba were discussing. Netizens cracked jokes over the video of Rihanna and Linda Mtoba.

Linda Mtoba and Rihanna chat

Controversial entertainment blogger reposted a video of Linda Mtoba talking to Rihann . In the video, she was fully engaged in their conversation about amapiano. Watch the clip below:

SA defends Linda Mtoba's Rihanna interaction

While some people agree with the controversial blogger's caption criticising the conversation between Rihanna and Linda, many thought it was relatable. Many people admitted that they would not know what to say to Rihanna, and amapiano was a great topic.

@MvpTshidiso25 dragged Musa Khawula:

"Hating on someone for doing something you won't ever get the opportunity to do is wack."

@uGobelaFullStop added:

"I also wouldn’t know what to say to Rihanna. I would just die."

@Kamoradebe_ wrote:

"I don’t think you guys understand trying to create conversation with someone as big as Rihanna. Anything will come out your mouth and amapiano was the perfect target. I would’ve done the same go girl!"

Others were unimpressed by Linda Mtoba:

@_renaey_xx criticised:

"No but what was this conversation."

@Yenkosi noted:

"The twang was going out of the window."

@WelilemG agreed with Musa Khawula's caption:

"Lol... Stupid convo vele?? Hehehehehe."

Riri bags R100M at billionaire's wedding, fans floored

Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna performed for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl performanc . The Bardian US-based pop star made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event.

The Amabani billionaire family from India spared no expense to ensure the Barbadian artist's attendance. Netizens were enthralled by the attention Rihanna commanded in India.

USA popstar Rihanna was booked for a pre-wedding performance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Anant, the youngest child in the wealthy family, is getting married to Radikha, and Rihanna put on a public performance for them.

