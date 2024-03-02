Rihanna made an epic comeback after the 2023 Superbowl to perform at the Ambani family pre-wedding festivities

The Barbadian singer was invited to put on a show ahead of the union between Indian billionaire's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Online users were raving after seeing clips of Rihanna performing at the Ambani event, where she is rumoured to have been paid over R100M

Rihanna performed for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl performance. The Bardian US-based pop star made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event.

Rihanna performed at the Ambanifamily's pre-wedding and walked away R100M richer. Image: Christopher Polk / Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

The Amabani billionaire family from India spared no expense to make sure the Barbadian artist would show up. Netizens were enthralled after seeing the attention that Rihanna commanded in India.

Rihanna shines in India for Ambani family

USA popstar Rihanna was booked for a pre-wedding performance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The youngest child in the wealthy family, Anant, is getting married to Radikha, and Rihanna put on a public performance for them.

Rihanna is known for rarely doing private shows, and she was paid her worth by the family. According to India Today, she earned between R152 million and R173 million.

Watch videos of her performances below:

A clip by Complex shows another moment from the Rihanna show in India. Watch the singer below:

Who is the Ambani family?

The Ambanis are one of Asia's Richest Families, according to Forbes. Mukesh Ambani is an Indian business mogul who is the 10th richest in the world with a net worth of over R2 trillion ($115 billion). His youngest son, Anant Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant.

Fans amazed by Rihanna's stage presence

Many people thought Rihanna nailed her show. Many were raving about how much of a fan base she has in India

@itisprashanth said:

"Rihanna is worth 1 Billion . And she is made a wedding function singer by the Ambanis ! Wealth can do literally anything."

ashchanchlani commented:

"Huge respect for Rihanna. What a humble woman".

TheMimiReign gushed:

"They love Rihanna down in India."

Others were less than impressed:

@Pakwel6 speculated:

"I feel so bad for her. I think she can't make a come back."

@flykid0 agreed:

"And sounded a mess."

