One Ukrainian woman had a viral hit on TikTok after trying a fruit from Africa

In the TikTok video, she admitted that she had never eaten a mango, and she found one at her local supermarket

South Africans soon flooded the comments after they saw the way the woman from Ukraine approached eating the popular fruit

A TikTokker in Ukraine caught South African people's attention on Tiktok. In a video, she was eating a fruit for the first time.

A TikTok video of a Ukranian woman eating a mango for the first time went viral. Image: @new4andy

Source: TikTok

The clip of the woman eating received more than 170,000 likes. The comments were from South Africans who were floored by her mango-eating technique.

Woman in Ukraine eats mango wrong

In a TikTok video by @new4andy, a woman from Ukraine tried to eat a mango. Instead of cutting around the seed, she used a knife to cut it all in half before eating.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by Ukrainian's mango encounter

TikTok users thought the lady did the impossible by cutting the mango seed. Many people from South Africa commented in their native languages, including isiZulu, discussing the woman's blunder.

Nicole Hartzenberg said:

"Uyenzani mara lona (But what is this one doing?)"

nokumthupha19 joked:

"Abelungu nedrama."

MDakalo was disturbed:

"Ihliziyo yami imile fosho (My heart stopped)."

fatimah added:

"Cha u dom nontombi angfuni ukungasho. (Not very bright is she?)"

Daniella declared:

"I've never seen someone cut a mango seed before."

luce wondered:

"How did you cut the seed in half with a BUTTER KNIFE?"

Sabrina Bethell admitted:

"This was painful to watch."

Dr AweLani advised:

"Just wash and bite the darn mango."

Irish hun chugs Oros from the bottle

Briefly News previously reported that the people of Mzansi were horrified when an Irish woman tried Oros completely undiluted. The woman went viral after drinking it straight from the bottle.

A TikTok video of her trying Oros for the first time had every South African who saw the video screaming. People immediately corrected her, and she has since made a second video.

An Irish TikTokker in South Africa @joannaevelynb tried Oros, an orange-flavoured drink, for the first time and horrified peeps. She drank it by taking big gulps without diluting it.

Source: Briefly News