One video shows an Asian man speaking a South African language fluently like it's his mother tongue

Many people were entertained by the video as they watched the gent partake in a hilarious conversation

Online peeps commented on the post, and many could not stop raving about how much of a good speaker the man was

One Asian man went viral after speaking to Isizulu fluently. The video of the isiZulu speaker left netizens fascinated.

A TikTok video shows a man from Asia speaking isiZulu, and many peeps were impressed. Image: @lbmotorsportza

The man in the video sounded like a native isiZulu speaker. People commented, amazed by his expertise in the most spoken language in SA.

Asian guy speaks Isizulu

A video posted by @lbmotorsportza shows an Asian man having conversations in isiZulu. In the video, he had isiZulu expressions down to a tee.

Watch the video below:

South Africans applaud non-native Isuzulu speaker

Many people said they were impressed by the men's prowess in Isizulu. TikTok users commented that he had the expert tome of any native isiZulu speaker.

Tho said:

"Zulu in fast and a furious version. He is too fast joong."

Sam wrote:

"I’ve seen it all."

HENDRIK commented:

"No matter the language or race if the spirit connects with each other peace and love can be found amongst ourselves to heal for a better future."

☆Troubled Son added:

"This is why I refuse to buy land because data is more important I swear."

Adrian Gilmour was impressed:

"Speaking isiZulu is more than just knowing the words, it’s a very expressive language, and he’s got it down to a T."

People love seeing others learn languages

Many people are fascinated to see others learn different languages. Two children went viral after they spoke with the baby that they learned from their nanny.

