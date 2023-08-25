A cute video shows two white girls speaking isiNdebele with ease thanks to their Ndebele caretaker

The sisters were chatting away while walking home, and many people were impressed because there were not native speakers

People left comments about how the girls looked like a future South Africa with their fluent isiNdebele

Two adorable girls went viral for speaking isiNdebele. The girls got lots of attention because it was their additional language.

Many people were impressed by the children who sounded Ndebele, which received over 60,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from online users.

2 sisters go TikTok viral

@user6306333292627 posted two white sisters of European descent who were speaking isiNdebele. The kids were speaking to their nanny, who makes videos with them.

Watch the video of them making conversation below:

Mzansi impressed by isNdebele non-native speakers

Many people thought that the little girls were amazing at speaking isiNdebele. Some netizens commented that the girls would fit in any township.

Than said:

"This is not isiZulu but rather isiNdebele (Zimbabwe) just clarifying but beautiful nonetheless."

Noeleen commented:

"I can't speak Sotho or Tswana that fluently,but can understand some of words! when the ladies in the shops gossiping about customers I open my mouth."

lande.lande wrote:

"Nannies are building the rainbow nation shame alone. Hey awumele ayawukhiqiza."

tintincancan72 added:

"This is going to be normal one day in SA."

PMM_Inspirations gushed:

"The tone, the pronunciation, haibo, I'm impressed."

People love to seeing others learn different languages

Online users are very impressed when they hear someone speaking a language they learned. One man impressed by speaking isiXhosa easily.

