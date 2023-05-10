One guy used public transport, and he had all eyes on him because of his race and the language he spoke

The South African white man got attention from delighted taxi riders as he spoke fluent isiXhosa in public transport

Netizens who watched the video were amazed, and they were not shy to compliment the man for embracing one of SA's local languages

People were pleasantly surprised that a white man was speaking isiXhosa. This man confidently entered a taxi and spoke in the local language.

Online users commented on the video to express how heartwarming it was to see. The TikTok received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

isiXhosa speaking white man goes TikTok viral

One man in a video by @beatsbymusichead boarded and greeted everyone in isiXhosa. Watch the video below:

South Africans chuffed to see white guy speak isiXhosa

The country is known as the rainbow nation for being a melting pot of different cultures.

Although English is dominant in South Africa's education system and is described as a "language of power" by Rhodes University's School of Languages and Literature, it is only spoken by 9% of the population at home.

The most commonly spoken language in Isizulu, with isiXhosa as the second most spoken.

It is becoming more normal to see white South Africans being fluent in the popularly spoken home languages. People commented on the video to praise the guy for embracing the local language

user6068656578679 commented:

"Every one in South African should love this video."

lihlombeqorana commented:

"His Xhosa is so good for real."

Mandi commented:

"Love our rainbow nation."

Willofafrica commented:

"I am white and tried taking the taxi once... joh it felt like it might be my last."

Shaky...Iowa commented:

"Driving in a taxi is ultimate comedy you just gotta be in the right taxi at the right time."

richy commented:

"I have done this before , its fun."

White man fluent in isiZulu in awe of daughter-in-law after salon visit

Briefly News previously reported that a woman showed how much her father-in-law loves her. The TikTokker did her hair and decided to record her boyfriend and his father's reaction.

A TikTok creator, @official_scarpellini, got a wig installed, and her father-in-law tagged along with her man to pick her up. In the video, the lady is first showered with compliments from her bae's father, who said she is very beautiful in isiZulu.

People love to see others' family moments. Many were pleasantly surprised to hear that the woman's white father-in-law could speak isiZulu.

