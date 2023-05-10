A woman's gender reveal photoshoot in a pool has taken social media by storm, captivating South Africans with its breathtaking results

Nozibele Mayaba, who is also a content creator, wanted a unique and memorable way to reveal the gender of her baby and chose to do so in a stunning pool setting

Netizens were impressed with the photographer's creativity and the magical result, which had Mzansi wanting more

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nozibele Mayaba goes to extreme lengths for her baby's gender reveal photoshoot. Images: @bongani_official/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A photographer has been trending on social media for being able to effortlessly capture beautiful moments of an expectant mother.

Expectant mother makes a splash with stunning gender reveal photoshoot in the pool

The stunning video posted by @bongani_official quickly went viral on social media, with thousands of South Africans sharing and commenting on the post. The woman posed in the water, revealing the gender of her baby through the colour of her dress. The images captured the joy and excitement of the mother-to be, @NozibeleMayaba, eagerly anticipating the arrival of her little one.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans go wild for gender reveal photoshoot in the pool

The photoshoot has become a source of inspiration for many looking for creative ways to announce the gender of their babies. The stunning photos quickly went viral on social media, with thousands of South Africans sharing and commenting on the post:

@Khwezi said:

"The dress turned blue?"

@Zinny commented:

"Sis Nozi is a whole mood."

@SebagaSaLorato said:

"Who else watched this thousands of times? Let's gather here because this is wow."

@Opang commented:

"When she said, 'where’s my tummy.'”

@Dipalesa_ogwang said:

"I love how the results are in the actual video."

@MandaFipaza

"Your work, brother."

TikTok video shows Mzansi woman who didn’t know she was pregnant until she went into labour: “It is real”

In anther pregnancy-related story, Briefly News reported about a young Mzansi lady who didn't know she was pregnant until she had to deliver the baby.

TikTok user @ausii_lele0 shared her incredible story, showing pictures as proof that she did not know she was having a child.

Some people let the woman know that this is something they fear and hope never to endure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News