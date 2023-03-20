A young Mzansi lady never knew she was pregnant until the day came when she met her baby

TikTok user @ausii_lele0 shared her incredible story, showing pictures as proof

Some people let the woman know that this is something they fear and hope never to have to endure

Teen pregnancies are tricky, but this one was next level, as she did not even know she was pregnant until the baby arrived. Mzansi was shocked by the young woman’s story.

Being a teen mom was not even something this young woman had time to prepare for. Image: TikTok / @ausii_lele0

Source: TikTok

If you have watched I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant, then you know well that these freak pregnancies happen. This poor girl got the fright of her life, which became a huge blessing.

TikTok video tells story of young girl who did not know she was pregnant

Still in school, TikTok user @ausii_lele0 started getting pains she could not explain. Long story short, the good sis was pregnant and did not even know it. She is now a proud mother with a wild birth story.

She shared pictures of herself while pregnant, and you’d never say it!

Take a look:

Mzansi shares thoughts on this ‘cryptic pregnancy’

Women made it clear in the comments that this is one of their biggest fears. The lady’s story hit home hard for a lot of people.

Read some of the comments:

@user4620958855346 said:

“Cryptic pregnancy is my biggest fear.”

@Angel said:

“No one and nothing in the world would convince me that it's my baby.”

@amilacombo said:

“Funny how this is exactly what happened to me. My baby was also born on the same day.”

@Nk.khanya_ said:

“New fear unlocked.”

@her.diary.dee said:

“Yoh fire!!! In the Mighty name of Jesus.”

