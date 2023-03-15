One woman was fuming when she saw that her baby daddy had a baby shower with his new bae while she was in the hospital

She shared a video showing that they even got the babies' names wrong and are acting like she doesn't even exist

People told the woman to take control and make it clear that those were her babies too

One woman got the raw end of the baby daddy deal when she was suffering in the hospital due to pregnancy complications and found out that the man had a baby shower with his new bae. The worst part is they spelt the babies' names wrong!

People were fuming when they saw a lady being ditched by her baby daddy, who acted like she didn't exist. Image: TikTok / @twotimesthetwins

Source: TikTok

Baby daddy drama can be heartbreaking. Some men do not feel it is their responsibility to parent, and it all falls onto the woman.

TikTok video shows baby daddy living his best life with new bae

The woman shared a video where she showed herself laying in the hospital heavily pregnant, and then some pictures from the questionable baby shower her baby daddy had with his new girlfriend.

@twotimesthetwins explains in the clip that he has shown no support and that the names displayed at the baby shower were not even the correct spelling. The poor woman was shook!

Take a look:

People told the woman to cancel the man after she gives birth

This video got people heated. They roasted the dad in the comments, claiming he does not deserve to be at the birth and she should pick new names for the babies.

Read some of the heat:

@ADreamInRealLife said:

“Please change the names.”

@iiam_cc said:

“And do not let him in the room.”

@user02752000743 said:

“They think you having those babies for them!?!"

@. Said:

“Don’t put him on the birth certificate or give them his last name, you can still get child support. And don’t take him back.”

@Jamie said:

“This is freaky. I’d get a d*mn restraining order honestly.”

@Riley Elizabeth Johnson said:

“Change the names. Give them your last name! Don’t allow his family or gf at the hospital if he even shows!”

