The woman went TikTok viral for claiming to have married her stepdad and the heat finally got to her

TikTok user @christywho_ came forward and admitted that she lied and her husband is her late brother’s bestie

People were surprisingly okay with the fact that she lied and went viral because of it

Social media is a dangerous place. The heat of being TikTok famous broke one woman who went viral for allegedly marrying her stepdad. She has since come forward and admitted she was lying.

TikTok user @christywho_ came forward and admitted that she lied and her husband is her late brother’s bestie. Image: (TikTok / @christywho_)

Source: TikTok

Likes, followers and comments will have some people doing crazy things to get more. Social media can become an addiction, so you have to be careful what you believe.

Woman admits to lying about marrying her stepdad on TikTok

TikTok user @christywho_ did not expect to go globally viral on TikTok after posting a video in which she claimed to have married her stepdad and had a kid with him.

It turns out the man was her late brother’s best friend, not her stepdad, and she admitted her lies in a clip she shared on her page. The heat got too much and started affecting loved ones, so she had to clear the air.

Take a look:

Surprisingly, people aren’t that upset about the lie

While you would think the woman would have gotten roasted for lying, her touching story softened hearts and had people sighing in relief in the comments.

Read some of the comments:

@Nancy Leanne said:

“Not her stepdad he was her brother’s friend and when her brother passed away they got really close and ended up together!!!”

@beddieconner said:

“Thank God for chance virals otherwise we might never had known such beauty. This girl looks awesome and that's all I'm caring about today.”

@Jennifer Rathbone said:

“See this was the whole reason I followed you recently. I knew it wasn't true. But I love that he was your brother's friend ”

@✨ Nina said:

“You had the last laugh in the end lol pretty funny.”

@Chi Towns ILLest said:

“I heard about this on the radio yesterday lol omg I guess it was the talk of the day. They did say you were beautiful and you are.”

