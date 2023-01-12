Who is Darrell Wallace Sr? Everything about Bubba Wallace's father

Since his son Bubba rose to fame in American stock car racing, Darrell Wallace Sr. has gained notoriety. The famous father introduced his kid to racing when he was nine years old, significantly impacting his achievement. His dedication has allowed him to grow his business in many American cities.

Darrell Wallace senior and junior. Photo: @celeb_critics

Source: Twitter

Darrell Wallace Sr. is a famous American entrepreneur who owns an industrial cleaning firm. However, as his kids gained popularity, he became more well-known. He has opted to avoid the media despite his family being famous.

Darrell Wallace Sr's profile summary

Full name Darrell Wallace Sr Gender Male Year of birth 1969 Place of birth Alabama, United States of America Age 54 years (As of 2023) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 10 inches (177 centimetres) Weight 70 kilograms (154 pounds) Body measurements 44-32-40 Chest size 44 inches Waist size 32 inches Hip size 4 inches Bicep size 15 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Divorced Spouse Desiree (ex) Occupation Businessman Net worth $3.5 million

Darrell Wallace Sr's bio

He was born in Alabama, the United States. He is of American nationality, and his ethnicity is Caucasian. Not much about Darrell Wallace Jr.'s parents are known.

Both the mother and father of Darrell Wallace Sr, however, were devout Catholics, and they raised him as a Christian. He frequently went to church with his parents when he was a little child. When he was older, he wanted his kids to value things the same way he did.

How old is Darrell Wallace?

He was born in the year 1969. However, his exact birthday is not known. As of 2023, Darrell Wallace Sr's age is 54 years.

Was Darrell Wallace Sr a NASCAR driver?

No. He is a well-known businessman in America. He is the father of Bubba, a well-known American stock car racer. He is the sole proprietor of an industrial cleaning business as well. Since then, he has established numerous branches around the country. Darrell's firm appears to be profitable.

Darrell Sr with his son. Photo: @feral859

Source: Twitter

Darrell Wallace Sr's cleaning company

According to his LinkedIn, he worked in sales at PSC for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997. He then went to work at Sales Thompson Industrial Services, LLC, from March to December 1999.

He founded Wallace Industrial Inc in 1999 and has been the Company's president ever since. The company offers vacuum truck services, as well as hydro blasting, waste management, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste removal services.

Their services include tank cleaning, vacuuming trucks, pneumatic excavation, remediation, spill clean up, and roll-off services.

What is Darrell Wallace Sr's net worth?

Darrell has made a fortune from his cleaning company. His net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million.

Who are Bubba Wallace's parents?

Darrell was married to Desiree, his longtime lover, and the two tied the knot in 1990. Desiree is an American social worker and track racer. The pair has two children, a son and a daughter.

However, the couple separated after Darrell and Desiree Wallace got divorced. Nevertheless, they still remain close and co-parent their children.

Who is Darrell Wallace Sr's new wife?

Since his divorce from Desiree, the American cleaning mogul has not put his marital life in the spotlight. He is yet to reveal whether he remarried or not.

Darrell Wallace Sr's children

The business mogul has two children with his ex-wife. He has a son called Bubba, an American professional stock car racing driver, and a daughter called Brittany, a renowned basketball player.

What is Bubba Wallace's ethnicity?

Bubba was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Concord, North Carolina, where he attended Northwest Cabarrus High School. He is of mixed ethnicity, where he was born to a black mother and a white father.

Is Bubba Wallace related to Rusty Wallace?

No, Bubba and Rusty are not related. The only things the two share in common are their last names and their prowess on the racing track.

Darrell Wallace Sr is the president of the Wallace Industrial Inc. Although his family is famous, he has decided to stay away from the limelight.

