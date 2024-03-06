Who is Viktor Hovland's girlfriend? The truth about his love life

Viktor Hovland is a Norwegian professional golfer who gained attention when he played college golf at Oklahoma State University, winning the 2018 US Amateur Championship. He is also celebrated as the first Norwegian to win on the PGA and European Tours. Due to Hovland's prominence, most fans are curious about his love life. So, who is Viktor Hovland's girlfriend?

Hovland won his first PGA Tour event at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open, becoming the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour. He followed this up with another win at the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic. His impressive ball-striking ability and consistency characterize Hovland's game, and he is considered one of the brightest young talents in professional golf.

Viktor Hovland's profile summary and bio

How old is Viktor Hovland?

Viktor Hovland (age 26 years in 2024) was born in Oslo, Norway, on September 18, 1997. He grew up in a family with a strong interest in sports, particularly skiing and golf. Hovland honed his skills at the Oslo Golf Club, where he developed his passion for the game.

Viktor Hovland's education

Hovland attended Oklahoma State University in the United States, where he played college golf. He was a standout player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys men's golf team. He balanced his academic responsibilities with his golfing commitments, showcasing his dedication on and off the course.

Who are Viktor Hovland's parents?

Viktor's parents are Harald Hovland, a civil engineer, and Galina Hovland, a medical doctor. They have supported Viktor throughout his golfing journey, providing him with guidance, encouragement, and the necessary resources to pursue his passion for sports.

Who is Viktor Hovland's girlfriend?

Fans have made assumptions about Hovland's partner, claiming it to be Kristin Sorsdal, a Norwegian influencer. Rumours spread after they were spotted together on several occasions. Kristen is a fitness freak, loves to travel, and is fond of fashion and accessories.

Viktor Hovland's career

Hovland's golf career is marked by his talent, work ethic, and potential for continued success on the professional stage. He is considered one of the brightest young talents in the game, and many expect him to achieve even greater heights.

Amateur

As an amateur, Hovland gained recognition for his exceptional talent and achievements on the golf course. In 2018, he won the US Amateur Championship, one of the most prestigious amateur tournaments in the world. His victory earned him invitations to several professional tournaments, including the Masters Tournament and the US Open.

Professional career

Viktor Hovland's professional golf career began in 2019 after he decided to forgo his senior year at Oklahoma State University. He quickly impacted the PGA Tour with his impressive ball-striking abilities and consistency.

Breakthrough

In February 2019, Hovland made his professional debut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he secured his first PGA Tour victory, becoming the first Norwegian to win on the PGA Tour.

Later, in 2019, Hovland continued to showcase his talent with strong performances in various tournaments. He tied for 12th at the US Open and tied for 32nd at The Open Championship, highlighting his ability to compete at the highest level of professional golf. In 2020, Hovland secured his second PGA Tour victory at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

In June of 2023, Viktor won the Memorial Tournament, beating Denny McCarthy in a playoff by making a birdie on the 17th hole. He later won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup, becoming the third-youngest FedEx Cup champion.

Awards and titles

2023 : FedEx Cup champion

2023 : Memorial Tournament winner

2022 : Dubai Desert Classic winner

2019: Ben Hogan Award winner

2x Hero World Challenge winner

6x PGA Tour winner

What is Viktor Hovland's net worth?

According to FirstSportz and CAknowledge, Hovland's net worth ranges from $15 million to $17 million. He derives his vast wealth from his impressive golfing career.

Lesser known facts about Viktor Hovland

He was born in Oslo, Norway.

He learned English by watching movies.

He attended Oklahoma State University.

In 2019, he became the first-ever Norwegian to appear at The Masters.

He represented Norway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He became the first Norwegian to play in the Ryder Cup.

Information about Viktor Hovland's girlfriend is still a mystery, and they have not come public about their alleged union. Viktor has always been focused on his career and has never posted any pictures with a romantic partner. As a professional golfer, his career trajectory continues to trend upward, and he remains a player to watch in professional golf.

