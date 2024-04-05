David Bromstad’s twin brother: Does he really have one?

David Bromstad is an American TV personality and designer best known as the winner of the HGTV Design Star debut season. He has hosted several HGTV shows, including My Lottery Dream Home, Beach Flip and Color Splash. Details about Bromstad’s personal life, including his family background, are subject to public scrutiny thanks to his popularity. So, what do you know about David Bromstad’s twin brother? Does he have one?

David Bromstad at the 19th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2008 (L). The designer having a good time with his sisters (R). Photo: C Flanigan via Getty Images, @bromco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Unlike most celebrities, Bromstad does not keep his family members away from the internet’s prying eyes. He regularly posts about his parents and siblings on social media. This article answers the many searches of ‘’Does David Bromstad have a twin brother?’’.

David Bromstad’s profile summary

Full name David Reed Bromstad Famous as David Bromstad Gender Male Date of birth 17 August 1973 Age 50 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cokato, Minnesota, USA Current residence Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Wayzata High School, Ringing College of Art and Design Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Gay Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Glasko Parents Diane Marlys and Richard Harold David Bromstad Siblings 3 Profession Television personality, interior designer, writer and artist Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is David Bromstad?

David Reed Bromstad (aged 50 as of 2024) was born on 17 August 1973 in Cokato, Minnesota, USA. Reed’s father, Richard Harold David, is of Norwegian descent, while his mother, Diane Marlys Bromstad, is of Swedish-German ancestry.

David Bromstad at the TCA Winter Press Tour in 2019. Photo: David Buchan

Source: Original

Regarding his education, David attended Wayzata High School before proceeding to Ringing College of Art and Design to pursue a career as a Disney animator.

Who is David Bromstad’s twin brother?

The TV personality does not have a twin brother. However, he has an older brother, Dean Richard Bromstad. The speculations about David’s twin may have stemmed from the fact that he shares a close resemblance to his brother.

David Bromstad’s siblings

Dean is not Reed’s only sibling. He also has two older sisters, Dynelle Renee and Dyonne Racheal Bromstad, with whom he shares a close relationship.

David considers both his greatest supporters, as they have starred in his series. In a 2021 Instagram post, the artist declared his love for his sisters with a caption that in part read:

They are such a huge part of my life. We love each other and respect each other so much for the gifts that God has given us. We are goofy, weird, delightfully strange, fashionable, intensely honest, hyper-creative and deliciously dorky. I am so honoured and proud to have worked with these incredible women and to create memories that will always be cherished. I love my family.

Here is a glimpse of the lesser-known facts about each of Reed’s siblings:

Dyonne Racheal Bromstad

David Bromstad at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party in 2013 (L). The artist with his two sisters (R). Photo: Frederick via Getty Images, @bromco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Racheal is reportedly an interior designer who attended Dassel-Cakato High School and Dakota County Technical College. She allegedly works as an office coordinator at Northern Life Wellness. Dyonne is a proud mother of three kids: Cooper, Syd and Maddy.

Dynelle Renee Bromstad

Renee purportedly pursued a medical career at Bethel University. As a nurse, she specialized in Surgical Intensive Care and Labour and Delivery.

Dynelle later focused on marriage, family, and child counselling at Adler Graduate School. But beyond her illustrious career, she is reportedly the mother of six kids born in a blended family.

Dean Richard Bromstad

Reed’s only brother, Dean, prefers a private lifestyle away from the spotlight that comes with his brother’s prominence. , he is an easygoing person who loves life and enjoys being with friends and family.

TV personality David Bromstad at AOL Build Speaker Series in 2016. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: UGC

Is David Bromstad married?

Bromstad is not married. Nonetheless, he was in a long-term relationship with former police officer Jeffrey Glasko. The pair met at a singles event on Valentine’s Day in 2004 and were a couple for over a decade.

Glasko allegedly ended the relationship because of his boyfriend’s drinking and drug problems. He even filed a lawsuit against Reed, claiming that he had gone against a partition agreement of the house they co-owned.

Jeffrey also accused Bromstad of leaving him emotionally and financially drained after he used their life savings to fund his addictions.

What does David Bromstad do for a living?

The reality TV star made his career debut as a Disney illustrator. However, he launched his own company, Bromstad Studio, after he was placed on leave. Reed later moved to Miami Beach at the urging of a friend to audition for HGTV Design Star.

He came in first place and won a car and the chance to host his show on the network. From 2007-2012, David hosted Color Splash on HGTV.

In 2012, he appeared on various shows, including Design StarAll-Stars, Rock the Block, Design at Your Door, Band for Your Buck and HGTV Showdown. The star began hosting My Lottery Dream Home in 2015.

David Bromstad at New York Hilton and Towers in 2011 (L). The designer celebrating Christmas with his family (R). Photo: Larry Busacca via Getty Images, @bromco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is David Bromstad’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates David’s net worth to be $2 million at the time of writing. He reportedly earns $70,000 for each episode of My Lottery Dream Home. He still works as an interior designer, making a lot of money by designing Hollywood celebrities’ homes.

Above is everything you need to know about David Bromstad’s twin brother. The designer does not have a twin brother. However, he has an elder brother, Dean Ricard Bromstad, and two sisters, Dynelle Renee and Dyonne Racheal Bromstad.

READ ALSO: Who is Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory? Everything about his life story

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory. The siblings formed the Black Mafia Family business, which was one of the most notorious narcotics networks operating between Mexico and the US.

Terry managed the Los Angeles hub, receiving incoming shipments from Mexico, while Big Meech handled the Atlanta hub, which was all about distribution activities. Read on to find out how the American criminal law system discovered their illegal dealings and their punishment.

Source: Briefly News