Chase DeMoor’s football journey and his transition to boxing stardom

Chase DeMoor's football journey began in 2015 and spanned from the college field to professional leagues. Although the NFL eluded him, he has since transitioned into professional boxing, besides having a career as an influencer and reality TV personality.

Chase DeMoor gained widespread fame after appearing on Too Hot to Handle in 2021.

DeMoor has had a football career playing in various leagues, but he never made it into the NFL roster, and later transitioned to professional boxing.

Chase DeMoor's profile summary

Full name Chase DeMoor Gender Male Date of birth June 12, 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Eatonville, Washington, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 5 inches Weight 113 kg (approx) Mother Jennifer DeMoor Torrence Siblings Jayleah Relationship status Single Education Eatonville High School, College of the Siskiyous, and Central Washington University Profession Actor, reality TV personality, influencer, and professional boxer Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Chase DeMoor is a former American football defensive end who played at various levels. He began playing football at 14 and attended Eatonville High School.

Chase discussed his football journey during a June 2021 interview with The Arizona Republic. He said,

I played for Central Washington University for the remainder of my collegiate career before getting to work out with the Seattle Seahawks.

He continued,

But then I ended up getting signed to the Montreal Alouettes in Canada. COVID ended up canceling the season back in 2020.

Chase began his football career at the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, California, where he played from 2015 to 2017. He then transferred to Central Washington University, where he played NCAA Division II football.

At the university, he was recognised as Hero Sports' Division II Special Teams Player of the Year and led the NCAA in blocked kicks in 2018. He also participated in two college bowl games while at Central Washington.

Did Chase DeMoor play in the NFL?

Chase DeMoor did not play in the NFL. Although he pursued a professional football career and tried to join the Seattle Seahawks, he was not listed on the NFL roster.

Instead, he played for various other teams, including the Houston Linemen in The Spring League, the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League, and the Michigan Panthers in the USFL (United States Football League).

What CFL team did Chase DeMoor play for?

In the Canadian Football League (CFL), Chase signed with the Montreal Alouettes in 2020. However, his season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A look at Chase DeMoor's boxing career

Chase DeMoor transitioned from football to professional boxing in 2022. He debuted in September 2022 on the Social Gloves 2 card with a 5-round no contest against TV personality Cory Wharton. However, his first highly anticipated crossover bout was in a match against Josh Brueckner in November that year.

In November 2024, DeMoor became the reigning Misfits Heavyweight Champion. His boxing career has also been marred by controversy, including in April 2023 when he was disqualified for punching a downed opponent after scoring a quick KO.

Why is Chase DeMoor famous?

In addition to his impressive career as an athlete, DeMoor gained widespread fame after he appeared on season 2 of Netflix's reality TV show, Too Hot To Handle, which premiered on June 23, 2021. In 2023, he featured on Perfect Match, and in 2024, he appeared on House of Heat, a Tubi reality series.

Where is Chase Demoor now?

Chase DeMoor is based in Los Angeles and Barcelona and is actively pursuing his career as a professional heavyweight boxer and TV personality.

As of June 2025, he is the reigning Misfits Heavyweight Champion and continues to train and compete in boxing events. He maintains a strong social media presence, sharing his day-to-day life with his fans.

About Chase DeMoor's age and upbringing

Chase DeMoor, 29 years old as of 2025, was born on June 12, 1996, in Eatonville, Washington. His father passed away when Chase was 10 years old, and he grew up alongside his sister, Jayleah, in a single mother's household.

Chase revealed his upbringing during an October 2021 interview with The Teen Magazine. He said,

I grew up with a single mom and a sister. I got a great perspective on how to treat women and how to be a leading male role in my family from a young age.

Fun facts

Chase has opened up about being a problematic kid in middle school, mainly due to his lack of a father figure.

DeMoor's height is 6 feet 5 inches, and he weighs approximately 113 kg. He is of mixed ethnicity, with a white mother and an African American father who passed away.

His net worth is estimated at $4 million.

Wrapping up

Chase DeMoor's football career carved a niche in the sports industry despite not earning a spot in the NFL. He has since transitioned into professional boxing in addition to his reality TV and social media-influencing career.

