Who is Lindsey Horan's husband? Meet Tyler Heaps, her soccer soulmate

Tyler Heaps and his wife Lindsey Horan at San Diego FC Performance Centre in 2025 in El Cajon, California. Photo: Brad Smith/ISI (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Lindsey Horan married Tyler Heaps on 28 December 2024 in Colorado.

in Colorado. Lindsey Horan's partner is San Diego FC's Sporting Director and General Manager of San Diego FC .

and . The couple met in 2016 while working with U.S. Soccer.

while working with U.S. Soccer. Their wedding featured a three-day celebration with a soccer match and live music.

Tyler Heaps' profile summary

Full name Tyler Heaps Date of birth 21 April 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth St. Paul, Minnesota, USA Current residence San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Paula Heaps Siblings Unknown Marital status Married Wife Lindsey Horan' Children None Profession Football executive Education DeLaSalle HS Social media Instagram

Tyler Heaps, Lindsey Horan's spouse, has carved a notable path in football analytics and management. Born on 21 April 1991 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Heaps played collegiate soccer at Augsburg College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 2013.

His analytical skills led him to the U.S. Soccer Federation, where he served as Director of Sporting Analytics, contributing significantly to the national teams' performance strategies.

In 2023, Heaps was appointed as the Sporting Director and General Manager of San Diego FC, becoming the youngest person to hold such a position in Major League Soccer at age 33. According to Major League Soccer, his role encompasses overseeing player recruitment, scouting, and overall team strategy, reflecting his deep understanding of the game's intricacies.

Tyler Heaps on the pitch at San Diego FC. Photo: @tjheaps on Instagram (modified by author)

From colleagues to life partners

Tyler Heaps and Lindsey Horan's relationship blossomed from professional collaboration to personal connection. They met in 2016 when Horan was playing for the Portland Thorns and Heaps was working in analytics for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Their shared dedication to football laid the foundation for a strong bond. In an interview with Grant Wahl in 2022, Horan shared,

We got to know each other a lot better, and kind of from then on, we really developed a good relationship, and the rest is really history.

Lindsey Heaps with her husband, Tyler Heaps of San Diego FC before USWNT training at San Diego FC Performance Centre on February 25, 2025 in El Cajon, California. Photo: Brad Smith

Their engagement in June 2023 was a testament to their deepening connection, with Heaps proposing during a hike in Silverthorne, Colorado. Horan recalled in an interview with People in 2024,

He wanted to propose to me prior to our World Cup to put me in the best place possible mentally. That was one of the sweetest things I'd heard.

Tyler Heaps and Lindsey Horan's wedding: a wedding to remember

Lindsey Horan got married to Tyler Heaps on 28 December 2024 in Colorado Springs. The three-day event included a bride-versus-groom soccer match, a rehearsal dinner, and a farewell brunch.

Horan wore a lace dress by Grace Loves Lace, and the ceremony featured heartfelt vows and a surprise performance by CAL for their first dance. In an exclusive interview with People, Horan fondly recalled the day, saying,

I have dreamt of this day since I was a little girl. It is quite a fairy tale to me.

Tyler Heaps and Lindsey Horan during their wedding ceremony in December 2024. Photo: @lindseyhoran10 on Instagram (modified by author)

Shared values and mutual support

Their relationship is grounded in shared values and a deep understanding of each other's professional commitments. Tyler Heaps' background complements Horan's on-field expertise, allowing them to support each other's careers effectively.

Lindsey Horan and her husband, Tyler Heaps, currently live in Lyon, France, where she plays for Olympique Lyonnais. Tyler is not only her life partner but also a significant figure in the football community.

